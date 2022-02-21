SCOTTISH ministers are to receive no extra funding to pay for Covid testing when free tests are scrapped in England.

Boris Johnson announced in the Commons today that he plans to get rid of free PCR and Lateral Flow testing in England by the end of March, except in certain circumstances.

Symptomatic testing will continue for the over 80s, immunocompromised people and in care homes, as well as for people staying in hospital.

There will also be some asymptomatic testing for care homes and ‘surge’ testing in the NHS if necessary.

However the vast majority of the public will no longer be able to access free PCR or LFT testing from the end of March in England.

Nicola Sturgeon has previously expressed her concern at the move, with Humza Yousaf also saying that free testing was essential.

Last week the health secretary said: “We are clear that all devolved administrations must be involved in any decisions about any changes to testing.

“If we reach a point that public health advice in any part of the UK is that testing should be maintained while others end it, the UK Government must honour its commitment to ensuring they remain funded.

“This is crucial to ensure all parts of the UK have the capability to address future variants that may emerge, which is why any decisions must be driven by public health advice.”

However the UK Government confirmed that devolved governments will not receive any additional funding to continue offering free tests, if they decide it is necessary, from the end of March.

Currently a single lateral flow test costs the government around £3, making a 7-pack box £21 each. This cost will now be passed on to the public if they wish to test themselves from April 1.

Government officials suggested that they would expect to see prices for a pack of six tests at around £20, however there is no guarantee that private firms would not inflate prices due to demand.

Announcing his plan for ‘Living with Covid’ in the Commons today, the Prime Minister said: “We will end free symptomatic and asymptomatic testing for the general public.

“We will continue to provide asymptomatic tests to the oldest age groups and those most vulnerable, and in line with the practice in many other countries we’re working with retailers to ensure that everyone who wants to can buy a test.

“From April 1 we will also no longer recommend the use of voluntary COVID status certification, although the NHS app will continue to allow people to indicate their vaccination status for international travel.”

Mr Johnson announced that in England, the need for mandatory self-isolation would be scrapped from this Thursday, while the £500 sick pay allowance will be scrapped on March 24.