IAN Blackford has accused Boris Johnson of putting Scots at risk with his "purely political" plan to scrap Covid restrictions.

The SNP Westminster leader blasted the Prime Minister's decision to withdraw free coronavirus tests in England, as it will result in devolved governments receiving no additional funds if they want to continue their own free programme.

The MP also criticised the UK Government's lack of communication with the Scottish Government as he challenged the Prime Minister in the Commons.

Mr Blackford said: "This statement was the Prime Minister's moment of pride. But it's clear that this morning has been a moment of panic for this government

"Disagreement across Whitehall and a lack of any serious engagement with the devolved nations shows that these decisions are bereft of science or consultation."

The MP for Ross, Skye and Lochaber, accused Mr Johnson of making "danegrous choices" that were "purely political" and accused him of failing to look after the wellbeing of Scots.

He said: "The illogical reality of UK finance means that these decisions made for England by a failing Prime Minister affect the money the devolved nations have to provide testing.

"It is unacceptable that the ability to protect our population can be imperiled on the basis of a political decision taken by a Prime Minister in crisis."

He asked Mr Johnson what funds would be made available for devolved governments who wish to continue offering free testing to their citizens from April 1.

The Prime Minister responded that "cooperation between the UK Government the Scottish authority has been outstanding and and will continue to be outstanding."

As he addressed the testing questions, Mr Blackford continued to heckle him from the sidelines.

Mr Johnson went on: " It's very important that the free test will of course continue until the beginning of April. And of course, if people want to continue beyond then - I set out for the House the reasons why we think it's much more sensible to focus on surveillance and spotting new variants, putting our investment into that rather than rather than mass testing - then he has access to the £41 billion record settlement and he also has access to hundreds of millions, hundreds of millions from the health care levy."