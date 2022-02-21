President Putin has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron that he intends to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states. 

A statement from the Kremlin said Putin will sign a decree to make the Moscow-backed areas in Ukraine independent "people's republics".

The areas in Ukraine are controlled by Russian-backed separatists.

The move is likely to escalate the tensions between Russain and Ukraine and increase the prospect of an invasion from Russia. 

France has called an emergency national security meeting to address the recent developments. 

Russian state-owned news agency RIA said the decision has left Western leaders dismayed. 

Putin is due to make a statement on RIA at any minute. 