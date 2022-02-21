President Putin has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron that he intends to recognise Donetsk and Luhansk as independent states.
A statement from the Kremlin said Putin will sign a decree to make the Moscow-backed areas in Ukraine independent "people's republics".
The areas in Ukraine are controlled by Russian-backed separatists.
The move is likely to escalate the tensions between Russain and Ukraine and increase the prospect of an invasion from Russia.
🇷🇺 Russian state TV:— James Waterhouse (@JamWaterhouse) February 21, 2022
“President Putin has told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and French President Emmanuel Macron that he intends to sign a decree recognising Moscow-backed Donetsk and Luhansk "people's republics" as independent states.”
France has called an emergency national security meeting to address the recent developments.
Russian state-owned news agency RIA said the decision has left Western leaders dismayed.
Putin is due to make a statement on RIA at any minute.
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.