A LEADING public health expert has said the Queen’s age “puts her at a risk” of a worsening outcome after catching coronavirus.

The 95-year-old monarch has been self-isolating at Windsor Castle after testing positive for the virus on Sunday – just more than a week after Prince Charles and Camilla also returned positive results.

Prof Bauld, a Scottish Government advisor and chair of public health at Edinburgh University, spoke about the potential outcomes for Her Majesty.

Speaking to Channel 4 News, she said: "Obviously everyone is hoping that Her Majesty will just have mild symptoms and pull through, she's had her booster but obviously her greater age does put her at higher risk even now.

"Other new approaches that are antiviral she may be offered which of course show real promise in terms of reduction in the risk of going to hospital.

"In terms of when she could have picked up this virus, to do so now at this stage of the pandemic certainly means that the outcomes are more likely to be better than they would have been in the past."

Earlier, in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson sent the Queen a get well soon message, saying: “I know the whole House will join me in sending our best wishes to Her Majesty the Queen for a full and swift recovery.”

He said her diagnosis is “a reminder that this virus has not gone away”.

Concerns for the nation’s longest reigning sovereign have been heightened given her age and recent health scare.

But the Palace said she will be carrying on with light duties in the coming days.

She is expected to hold a telephone audience with Mr Johnson and conduct virtual audiences this week.

The Queen holds an audience with Boris Johnson most Wednesdays, either in person or by telephone, and has recently been holding one or two diplomatic audiences a week with ambassadors by video link, and is likely to do so this week if well enough.

She has been following all Covid self-isolating guidelines after testing positive on Sunday.

The Queen will also be working from her red boxes, sent to her every day and containing policy papers, Foreign Office telegrams, letters and other state papers from Government ministers and Commonwealth representatives that have to be read and, where necessary, approved and signed.

Her diagnosis follows a string of cases among the royal family, with the Prince of Wales meeting his mother in the week he tested positive, and the Duchess of Cornwall also isolating after contracting the virus.

The Queen has only just reached her historic Platinum Jubilee of 70 years on the throne, on February 6.

The Royal Household has its own physicians and the Queen’s doctors will be on hand to take care of and monitor the head of state, with Professor Sir Huw Thomas, head of the Medical Household and Physician to the Queen, expected to be in charge.

The Queen has a number of major engagements coming up next month.

She is set to host the Diplomatic Reception on March 2, where she will meet hundreds of members of the Diplomatic Corps at Windsor.

She is also due to attend the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey on March 14 and then the Duke of Edinburgh’s memorial service, also at the Abbey, on March 29.

The Queen is believed to be triple vaccinated but until recently had been on doctors’ orders to rest since mid-October, after cancelling a run of engagements and spending a night in hospital undergoing preliminary tests.

She now regularly uses a stick and recently commented about her mobility issues, telling two senior military officers during a Windsor Castle reception “Well, as you can see, I can’t move,” when asked how she was.

The Queen, whose husband, Philip, died 10 months ago, spent much of the pandemic in the safety of the Berkshire royal residence, protected in “HMS Bubble”, the nickname given to her reduced household of dedicated staff.

The monarch, who for almost two years avoided contracting Covid, has served as a symbol of national stability during the pandemic, delivering two rare televised addresses to the nation weeks apart.