NICOLA Sturgeon will today outline the Scottish Government's new road map to "more normality" in the coronavirus pandemic.

It comes as Boris Johnson yesterday unveiled the UK Government’s "living with Covid" plan as he looks to scrap self-isolation and free testing in England.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of Nicola Sturgeon’s update.

When is Nicola Sturgeon's announcement?





Ms Sturgeon will address Holyrood today. Her weekly coronavirus update will come just after 2pm following time for reflection and topical questions.

How can I watch Nicola Sturgeon’s Covid update?





You can watch the First Minister’s Covid statement live from the Scottish Parliament on Scottish Parliament TV here. It will also be aired on BBC Scotland.

What will Nicola Sturgeon announce?





The First Minister is set to publish an updated strategic framework, or 'road map' on Covid today.

It comes as she is urged to scrap Scotland's vaccine passport scheme for late night bars and clubs - with hospitality bosses also demanding an end to the legal requirement for customers and staff to wear face masks in licensed premises.

Wales and Northern Ireland ended the mandatory use of of vaccine passports last week, while the measure was scrapped as a legal requirement to enter certain venues in England in January.

Their demand comes ahead of the publication of the Scottish Government's updated strategic framework on living with Covid which is expected to set out how ministers will manage the ongoing pandemic.

It is expected that Ms Sturgeon will also address Mr Johnson’s plans to scrap the legal requirement for Covid self-isolation in England and free testing.

Ms Sturgeon yesterday accused Boris Johnson of “inexcusable negligence” if he scraps free Covid testing.

She tweeted on Monday afternoon that reports about the plans, to be announced later, would be “catastrophic” for the country’s ability to monitor Covid.