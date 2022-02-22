THE RUSSIAN ambassador has been summoned to Westminster after Vladimir Putin ordered troops over the Ukrainian border.

Liz Truss called Andrei Kelin to the Foreign Office after the Russian President’s latest move overnight.

Putin ordered military forces to “maintain peace” in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions of Eastern Ukraine last night, which has been seen by the West as an invasion.

Hours earlier, Putin signed a decree declaring the two regions independent entities, and described them as “ancient Russian lands… managed by foreign powers.”

He also said Ukraine was a US colony with a puppet regime.

Boris Johnson held an early morning Cobra meeting to discuss the response, later saying Putin had “completely torn up international law”.

He warned that there was “more Russian irrational behaviour to come” and said: “I’m afraid all the evidence is that President Putin is indeed bent on a full-scale invasion of the Ukraine, the overrunning, the subjugation of an independent, sovereign European country and I think, let’s be absolutely clear, that will be absolutely catastrophic.”

The Prime Minister is due to address the Commons at 12.30, where he will announce sanctions against Russia, which he said are the “first barrage”.

A Downing Street spokesman confirmed this morning that Liz Truss had summoned the Russian ambassador to the UK to an urgent meeting to discuss the crisis.

He added: “There is no doubt that the deployment of these forces that we've seen reported in sovereign UK Ukrainian territory amounts to renewed invasion of the country. President Putin has sent his troops in he's broken international law, repudiated the Minsk agreements. We believe that Russia's actions overnight could well be a precursor to a full scale invasion.”

Ms Truss also issued a statement on social media about help for Britons in Ukraine.

She wrote: “The safety and security of British nationals in Ukraine is our top priority. All Brits should leave now via commercial routes while they are still available.

“We are bolstering our teams in the region to support British people as they leave and once they have crossed the border.”

Stewart McDonald, the SNP's defence spokesman, said the sanctions to be announced by Boris Johnson today had to be "sweeping and meaningful".

He said: "Sweeping and meaningful sanctions that properly target individuals and entities of strategic and economic interest - in concert with allies - is needed."

He suggested measures such as "visa bans, asset freezes, targeting of Russian disinformation networks - crucial to their case for, and prosecution of, war."

Earlier today Germany announced it would scrap plans for a major gas pipeline - Nord Stream 2 - in a significant blow to Russia.

Previously the country had been reluctant to change the project.

However Chancellor Olaf Sholz announced this morning that he would be pulling the plug on the undersea pipeline, meant to ferry natural gas directly from Russia to northern Germany.

It is owned by a subsidiary of Russia's state-owned Gazprom.

Mr Sholz explained: "Today, I asked the economy ministry to withdraw the existing report on the analysis of supply security" submitted to Germany's energy regulator.