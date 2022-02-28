By Lord Wallace

THE UK Parliament is in the final stages of considering the Nationality and Borders Bill. If passed unamended, this legislation will fundamentally undermine the UK’s legal, moral and humanitarian obligations to help those in need.

Today I have joined more than 1,000 faith leaders from across the UK to urge the UK Government, even at this late stage, to think again. One thousand voices from the length and breadth of the UK who guide and lead communities. One thousand people who are rooted in community service – and walking alongside people who are among the most vulnerable and yet resilient – who have come together to speak with one voice.

Currently the bill sets out a differential treatment of refugees. This proposal to separate refugees into "deserving" and "undeserving" undermines the longstanding expectation that a person’s asylum application is decided on their need and the individual merits of their case.

A two-tier system creates two different classes of refugees. We have seen no credible evidence that it will stop irregular migration across the English Channel and it would be a clear breach of the principles of the Refugee Convention.

We remain in the dark about how the Government intends to expand and implement new safe routes to the UK for asylum seekers despite the Home Office relying heavily on safe routes to justify the bill. Many faith groups across the country have experience of community sponsorship projects, of providing services for refugee integration, of initiating multi-faith dialogue and cooperation around refugee support, and of providing for the immediate needs of those experiencing poverty because of their place in the asylum system. The bill should be an opportunity for the Government to stand by and uphold the values of human rights as well as the Christian tradition of hospitality and sanctuary that are longstanding hallmarks of our culture and society.

As a church, we proclaim that "all are welcome" and that it is important that those who are in a position to offer assistance and sanctuary to fellow human beings in need should do so. We have first-hand experience that integration is a transformative process for all involved. Church of Scotland congregations and the communities we serve across Scotland are enriched by the contribution and presence of people from all over the world, including asylum seekers and refugees. We know that the encounter and friendship that can develop between people of different cultures, languages and backgrounds strengthens receiving communities as well empowering the people who have arrived.

It is a sad fact that in our broken world, forced migration is not a temporary crisis; it is an on-going reality. While there is still conflict and injustice in the world, there will always be desperate people needing to seek sanctuary from war, persecution and suffering. We cannot close our door on them, but this bill does just that. What we need now, is political leadership which acknowledges and allays the concerns of the public while promoting the importance of compassion, human life and dignity.

The Rt Hon Lord Wallace of Tankerness QC (Jim Wallace) is Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland