WATCHDOGS have been asked to consider the licence of Russian broadcaster RT, the Prime Minister has confirmed.

Boris Johnson told MPs that the Department of Media, Culture and Sport (DCMS) has contacted Ofcom to ask them to look at whether the station should be allowed to continue to operate in the UK.

Speaking during Prime Minister’s Questions, Mr Johnson also dismissed questions from the SNP’s Ian Blackford about Russian donations to the Tories, claiming his points were “a bit much” given former SNP member Alex Salmond’s links to the RT broadcaster.

The SNP Westminster Leader called on the Conservatives to return £2.3m “raised from Russian oligarchs” and added: "Russian oligarchs who give the right people in power a golden handshake have been welcomed into London for years. Their activities weren’t stopped - they were encouraged.

“Plenty of these golden handshakes just so happened to find their way into the coffers of the Conservative Party, £2.3 million in fact, since the Prime Minister took office.”

However Mr Johnson replied: “ We do not raise money from Russian oligarchs … we raise money from people who are registered to vote on the UK register of interests.”

He said Mr Blackford’s “indignation” was “a bit much coming from somebody whose very own Alex Salmond is a leading presenter, as far as I know, on Russia Today, which the leader of the opposition has just called on this country to ban”.

Labour leader Keir Starmer urged Mr Johnson to introduce stricter sanctions against Russia, including the banning of RT as well as blocking the country from using the Swift international banking system.

He also called o him to crack down on the influence of foreign money on the UK’s political system.

Mr Johnson said: “Mr Johnson replied: “We have very tough laws, tough rules, in this country to stop foreign donations, we don’t accept foreign donations, you have to be on the UK electoral register to give to a UK political party.

“Before he starts chucking it around, I just remind him the largest single corporate donation to the Labour Party came from a member of the Chinese Communist Party.”

He also confirmed that DCMS had already asked for a review of the RT licence from Ofcom.

In as letter sent to the regulator today, DCMS Secretary Nadine Dorries said that the Russia Government was “conducting an aggressive set of information operations against Ukraine and NATO” and added: “RT is demonstrably part of Russia's global disinformation campaign, as its own Editor-in-Chief has made clear in the past, who has called the network an "information weapon" of the Russian state.”

She said it was vital that the UK “looks to limit Russia's ability to spread their propaganda at home” and stressed her concern about RT seeking to spread “harmful disinformation” about the Ukraine crisis, which it “has previously done in its biased reporting of the Salisbury poisoninigs and the conflict in Syria.”

Ms Dorries added: “As the Prime Minister said to Parliament yesterday these are matters for Ofcom, and in that light I welcome Ofcom's statements to the press that it recognises the seriousness of the Ukraine Crisis, that it will not hesitate to step in, and that examining complaints about any broadcasters' news coverage is a priority.

“While respecting Ofcom's regulatory independence, I call on you to ensure your actions are timely and transparent to reassure the British public.

“It remains essential that Ofcom keeps the situation very carefully under review in such sensitive times and takes action where necessary.”

Nicola Sturgeon also called for the channel to be banned from the UK today and criticised Mr Salmond for contonuing to appear on the station.

The channel, which has links to the Kremlin, currently broadcasts a show by former SNP leader Alex Salmond, who now leads the Alba party.

The First Minister said: “It’s a matter for Ofcom, but I do think there is now a very serious question about whether RT should continue to have a licence to broadcast here in Scotland and I would certainly encourage Ofcom to look at that very, very seriously and closely indeed."

When asked about Mr Salmond’s show being broadcast on the network, the First Minister said: “I’m appalled at Alex Salmond’s continued involvement with RT, I don’t think it’s any secret now that I don’t think he should ever have had a television show on RT, but it is even more unthinkable now that that should continue.”

Ms Sturgeon went on to say that elected officials should not appear on the broadcaster.

She said: “I don’t think any elected representative should be contemplating appearing on RT right now, I will give that message – have given that message – to elected officials here at the Scottish Parliament, I know Ian Blackford has done so in Westminster.”