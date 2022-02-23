NICOLA Sturgeon has demanded Boris Johnson's "rhetoric" is "matched by action" on Russian sanctions.

The First Minister said on Tuesday she did not believe the first tranche of sanctions went far enough and told STV News on Wednesday more had to be done after aggression in Ukraine.

"I don't think that the UK Government is yet doing enough in the form of sanctions," she said.

"We've had, rightly and properly, some very tough rhetoric from Boris Johnson and the UK Government in recent weeks, we now need that rhetoric matched by action.

"That's important because this is a critical moment for Ukraine, but it's a critical moment for the world.

"The choice at this moment in history is to hit Putin hard with the severest of sanctions so that he understands there will be consequences for his imperialist aggression, or we don't do that and he becomes further emboldened.

"It's really important that the international community stands together, stands in solidarity with Ukraine as it defends its independence and sovereignty, but also stands together to act in a way that shows Putin and dictators like him that there are serious consequences for this type of action."

Speaking after a meeting with the Ukrainian Consul General and the chairwoman of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain in Edinburgh, the First Minister said: "London is awash with Russian money and the UK Government must target that wealth, those assets, wherever they are and the Russian interests that benefit from those assets and wealth.

"They will know where those assets are but there must be a very serious, systematic approach to sanctions and there must be efforts made to ensure that trade is disrupted to make sure that Russia feels that."

She said it should be the "elite" of Russia that should be impacted by any sanctions and not the citizens, adding that the Scottish Government would support any action against Russian interests in Scotland.

The First Minister went on to urge the international community not to "move on" from what is happening in Ukraine.

"This is a moment where Putin has to be left in no doubt," she said.

"Because what we have seen in the past with Crimea, with Georgia before it, is that the world is aghast for a short time and then it moves on, and Putin is left to consolidate his gains and think that he can continue to act in this way with no consequence whatsoever."

Ms Sturgeon also said TV channel RT should be barred from broadcasting in the UK.

The channel, which has links to the Kremlin, currently broadcasts a show by former first minister and SNP leader Alex Salmond - now head of the Alba Party.

"It's a matter for Ofcom, but I do think there is now a very serious question about whether RT should continue to have a licence to broadcast here in Scotland and I would certainly encourage Ofcom to look at that very, very seriously and closely indeed," she said.

When asked about Mr Salmond's show being broadcast on the network, the First Minister said: "I'm appalled at Alex Salmond's continued involvement with RT, I don't think it's any secret now that I don't think he should ever have had a television show on RT, but it is even more unthinkable now that that should continue."

Ms Sturgeon also went on to say that elected officials should not appear on the broadcaster.

She said the crisis in Ukraine could be the most "critical moment" for the world since 1945.

"This is a moment to stand up for independence, for sovereignty, for territorial integrity and for democracy around the world," she said.

"This is probably the most critical moment for the world since the Second World War and time will tell whether the world stands up and defends the values and the principles that we hold dear, or allow people like Putin to ride roughshod over that."

The First Minister also said there would be a "hard lesson" for smaller countries across the world if President Putin is allowed to "get away" with aggression against Ukraine.

"If somebody like Putin can get away with that kind of aggression towards an independent country, then for countries across the world - particularly smaller countries - there is a very hard lesson in that," she said.

She added the international community must be "vigilant" against Russian retaliation to sanctions through cyber attacks.

"I think that is something that we have to be very vigilant about," she said.

"The discussions I've mentioned already about domestic impacts, cyber security is one of those.

"We know, even before the current situation in Ukraine, that Russia was very active around cyber activity."

At Prime Minister's Questions on Wednesday in the Commons, SNP Westminster leader Ian Blackford asked Johnson why "under the Tories a sewer of dirty Russian money has been allowed to run through London for years".

Mr Blackford said the SNP stands united against the Russian invasion of Ukraine and there needs to be "tougher and stronger sanctions".

He said: "I went to the Prime Minister, the then foreign secretary in 2017, and I raised the issue of limited partnerships, 113 of which have been used to move 20.8 billion dollars out of Russian banks.

"Corruption on an industrial scale. Why did the Prime Minister do nothing back then and why is he still doing nothing now?"

The Prime Minister said he was grateful for the question being raised and Mr Blackford was "right" to raise the issue back then and "right on the issue", adding: "We do need to stop corrupt Russian money in London and every other financial capital.

"That's why we have already taken the steps that we have taken but we are going much further to uncloak the true owners of Russia companies and Russian properties in this country. And high time. No country is doing more than the UK to tackle this issue."