Alex Salmond is facing calls to be stripped of his membership of a prestigious advisory body due to his links with Russia Today.

Alex Cole-Hamilton, leader of the Scottish Liberal Democrats, has written to the head of the Privy Council asking that the former First Minister’s membership is revoked.

Mr Salmond has been a member since 2007, when he became First Minister, but is not active.

The council is used by serving government ministers to coordinate agreements on some types of government work, as well as advise the Queen.

Despite playing an inactive role on the council, Mr Cole-Hamilton said Mr Salmond should have his membership removed due to his work on Kremlin-backed RT.

In a letter to Mark Spencer MP, who heads up the Privy Council as leader of the House of Commons, the Lib Dem MSP said RT had portrayed the Russian invasion of Ukraine as “liberation” and added: “Alex Salmond’s political party, Alba and their representatives have also been sympathetic to Russian interests in recent statements.”

He continued: “I believe Mr Salmond’s close and financial association with an agent of a hostile state should therefore render him unfit to offer further advice to Her Majesty the Queen from his role as a Privy Councillor.

“As such I ask that you consider his immediate expulsion from membership.”

The Alba leader has not met with the Queen since September 24, 2014, where he visited her at Balmoral.

He is coming under increasing scrutiny for his links with the RT channel, with which he presents a weekly programme – The Alex Salmond Show.

Former SNP MP Tasmina Ahmed-Sheikh also takes part in the show’s production.

Alex Salmond and the Alba Party has been contacted for comment.