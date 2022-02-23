BROADCAST regulator Ofcom has said it is keeping coverage of the Ukrainian crisis under “close review” after it was asked to look into RT.

Nadine Dorries, the Culture Secretary, wrote to the watchdog earlier asking for it review the Kremlin-backed broadcaster, which she said was “demonstrably part of Russia’s global disinformation campaign”.

Politicians have been critical of the channel’s operation in the UK and of those who appear on it, including former First Minister Alex Salmond.

Tory MP Bob Seely accused the Alba leader of "tarting himself" on the station, while Nicola Sturgeon said her predecessor should withdraw from the station.

Despite Boris Johnson telling MPs that Ofcom had been asked to review RT's licence, the regulator did not suggest it had done so.

Instead it said it was monitoring its output and would take action if it breached any rules.

Ofcom replied to Ms Dorries this afternoon, saying they would “not hesitate” to take action.

Chief executive Melanie Dawes wrote: “Recognising the serious nature of the crisis in Ukraine, we have been keeping the situation under close review and have already stepped up our oversight of coverage of these events by broadcasters in the UK.

“We are expediting complaints in this area as a matter of urgency and we will not hesitate to take swift action where necessary.”

She added that under Ofcom rules, broadcasters have to ensure their coverage is “presented with due impartiality” and added: “It would not be acceptable for any of our licensees to broadcast one-sided propaganda.”

Anna Belkina, RT’s deputy editor-in-chief, said in a statement: “RT’s operational and editorial independence from all governments is legally protected and always has been.

“Ofcom recognises this and has long-endorsed RT as a licence holder. Even in the face of undue political pressure it has continuously found RT to be in line with other UK broadcasters, without a single breach of Broadcasting Code to be found in the last four years – not something that can be said about many other channels in the country.

“Yet UK politicians are now openly and brazenly interfering in institutions they have long touted as supposedly independent and wholly free from political pressure, exposing their self-proclaimed commitment to such values as free speech and regulatory independence as nothing but a sham.”

Earlier the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it was Ofcom’s role to regulate the media and “that’s not something we would want to see politicians decide”.

Asked whether Boris Johnson would advise his father not to appear again on the channel, the spokesman said: “Obviously that’s a matter for individuals who appear to make that decision.”