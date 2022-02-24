NICOLA Sturgeon has condemned Vladimir Putin's full scale invasion of Ukraine saying he must face the "severest consequences" for his "unprovoked aggression".

The First Minister spoke out about the "appalling and horrific" developments as the Russian President launched an overnight military action on the neighhbouring state.

An all-out assault began on Thursday morning, with Russian troops sent across the border into Ukraine and an amphibious attack launched in the Black Sea port of Odessa, Ukrainian officials said.

Explosions caused by missiles and artillery fire began before dawn across Ukraine, including around the capital Kyiv and the ports of Odessa and Mariupol, and Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city.

It came as:

• Air, land and sea attacks were launched across ten Ukrainian regions

• Putin said operation aimed to “de-Nazify” Ukraine

• Ukraine reported more than 40 soldiers killed

• Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky vowed: “We will fight for our country”

• Russian stock market collapsed by 40% and oil price hit seven-year high

A man and woman stand next to fragments of military equipment on the street in the aftermath of an apparent Russian strike in Kharkiv in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government. (AP Photo/Andrew Marienko).

Mr Putin insisted in his address, early on Thursday morning, that his action was in response to threats from Ukraine, claiming that Russia was not seeking to occupy Ukraine and insisting the responsibility for bloodshed lay with the Ukrainian "regime".

READ MORE: Nicola Sturgeon warns world facing its 'most critical moment' since World War Two

He also warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences they have never seen".

Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

In a chilling warning to any western allies who might consider coming to Ukraine’s aide, Putin said: “To anyone who would consider interfering from outside: If you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history. All the relevant decisions have been taken. I hope you hear me.”

Ms Sturgeon tweeted that the developments in Ukraine "however anticipated - are appalling and horrific".

She stated: "The Kremlin must face the severest consequences for this unprovoked aggression.

READ MORE: Boris Johnson to give televised national address as war in Ukraine intensifies

"And the world must stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine."

On Wednesday Ms Sturgeon met the acting consul general of Ukraine, Yevhen Mankovskyi, and Linda Allison, the chairwoman of the Scottish branch of the Association of Ukrainians in Great Britain.

In the wake of those talks she urged the UK to impose tougher sanctions against Russia, saying while there had been "some very tough rhetoric from Boris Johnson" this now needed to be "matched by action".

And she added that the world was facing its "most critical moment" since the Second World War.

READ MORE: Watch Ukraine explosion as Russia invades and Putin warns of 'consequences never seen'

The First Minister said it is a time for leaders to stand up for "independence, for sovereignty, for territorial integrity and for democracy around the world".

She added: "This is probably the most critical moment for the world since the Second World War and time will tell whether the world stands up and defends the values and the principles that we hold dear, or allow people like Putin to ride roughshod over that."

The First Minister also said there would be a "hard lesson" for smaller countries if President Putin is allowed to "get away" with aggression against Ukraine.

"If somebody like Putin can get away with that kind of aggression towards an independent country, then for countries across the world - particularly smaller countries - there is a very hard lesson in that," she said in an interview that was broadcast on the Scottish Goverment's website.

Ms Sturgeon also made clear she was "appalled" at former Scottish first minister and now Alba Party leader Alex Salmond's continued involvement with Russia Today - the Kremlin-backed TV channel on which he has a television talk show.