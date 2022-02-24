Chelsea FC’s Russian owner Roman Abramovich should be stripped of his billion-pound home and his football club, MPs have been told.

During Business Questions today, Labour MP Chris Bryant used parliamentary privilege to reveal the contents of a leaked document from the Home Office, which confirmed the oligarch was a "person of interest" due to his links with Russian corruption.

The document, Mr Bryant said, also said Abramovich had paid for political influence and the Home Office wanted to ensure he was not able to set up home in the UK.

The leaked memo states: "As part of HMG's Russia strategy aimed at targeting illicit finance and malign activity, Abramovich remains of interest to HMG due to his links to the Russian state and his public association with corrupt activity and practices.

"An example of this is Abramovich admitting in court proceedings that he pays for political influence. Therefore HMG is focused on ensuring individuals linked to illicit finance and malign activity are unable to base themselves in the UK and will use the relevant tools at its disposal including immigration powers to prevent this."

It was produced three years ago, with Mr Bryant questioning why the oligarch and Putin ally was still able to own a £152m home and a football club in Britain.

He told the Commons: "That's nearly three years ago, and yet remarkably little has been done in relation.

"Surely Mr. Abramovich should no longer be able to own a football club in this country. Surely we should be looking at seizing some of his assets including his £152million home and making sure that other people who've had tier one visas like this are not engaged in malign activity in the UK."

Commons Leader Mark Spencer replied: “He will know under the sanctions passed in the House this week there is the opportunity for the Government to take very strong action against high-profile Russian individuals who are of concern.

“He will be aware that the Home Secretary will be at this despatch box next Monday for Home Office questions and I am sure he will be able to challenge her directly.”

The revelation comes after Boris Johnson was forced to issue a rare correction to the official parliamentary record earlier this week, when he incorrectly said that Mr Abramovich had been sanctioned in the UK.

When challenged by Mr Bryant, the Prime Minister later submitted a clarification confirming no such sanctions had been imposed on the wealthy tycoon.