MICHAEL Gove hopes Alex Salmond “repents for his decision to associate himself with the Putin propaganda arm as the senior UK Government minister voiced concern about the former first minister’s programme continuing on RT.
Alex Salmond has been roundly criticised for continuing with his programme on Russian state broadcaster RT, with his latest programme, featuring former LibDem leader Vince Cable, airing today.
Vladimir Putin’s Russian government has been condemned across the globe after launching an unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
Mr Gove was asked about the situation after an appearance at Holyrood’s Finance Committee.
READ MORE: LibDems squirm as former leader Sir Vince Cable appears with Alex Salmond on 'Putin propaganda' channel
The UK Levelling Up Minister insisted that Mr Salmond and his Alba party colleagues have “made a fundamental miscalculation” in their stance on Russia.
He said: “Obviously the decision about the future of RT is one for Ofcom.
“As the Prime Minister and the Secretary of State form DCMS have made clear, the future of a channel like RT, its capacity to broadcast depends on the decision on an independent regulator in a democracy like ours.”
Mr Gove added: “With respect to Mr Salmond, I hope he repents for his decision to associate himself with the Putin propaganda arm.
“Alex Salmond made an extinguished contribution for much of his time as first minister and made a distinguished contribution to parliament, but I hope he will reflect on the fact that he and others in the Alba party and the Yes movement have made a fundamental miscalculation in their attitude towards Vladimir Putin’s regime.
“Now is an opportunity to make it clear that they repudiate what Vladimir Putin, his propaganda arm and his supporters are doing.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment