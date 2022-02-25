UKRAINIAN troops issued a final warning to approaching Russian forces before they were all killed protecting a key defence base.
Soldiers on Zmiinyi island, an island in the Black Sea owned by Ukraine, were killed yesterday, the Ukrainian president confirmed.
The outpost, known as Snake Island, is small but important for the defence of Ukraine’s territorial waters and was taken by Russia.
As a Russian warship approached the island yesterday, it issued a warning: “This is a military warship. This is a Russian military warship.
“I suggest you lay down your weapons and surrender to avoid bloodshed and needless casualties. Otherwise, you will be bombed."
Two Ukrainian soldiers can be heard discussing the broadcast, before a male soldier says: “So that’s it … Should I tell them to f*** themselves?”
A female Ukrainian soldier responds: “Well… just in case” before the male soldier says: “Warship, go f*** yourself.”
They were the last known words from the group of 13 soldiers on the island.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said: “All border guards died heroically but did not give up. They will be awarded the title of Hero of Ukraine posthumously.”
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment