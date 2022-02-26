As imagined by Brian Beacom

NOW, you’re wondering, did I walk away from my role as a top presenter on RT, or did I take to the bunker, in anticipation of Ofcom blowing up the station?

Well, as you know, I’ve never run away from a challenge in my life.

Except perhaps when I resigned from the SNP leadership in 2002. And in 2014 when I resigned as First Minister.

Okay, and then again in 2018 when I resigned from the SNP.

But those occasions apart, I have to make it clear that I am not abandoning my role as top banana on the broadcaster formerly known as Russia Today, that I am simply waiting for the dust to settle, literally, when the fighting is over.

You’re asking why I won’t denounce RT, which is regarded by some as the propaganda unit of the kleptocratic imperialist war-monger that is Vladimir Putin? Or why didn’t I walk away sooner?

I would say to you, ‘How could I?’

Who would have known it could possibly come to this? Yes, you may cite the annexation of Crimea, the build up of his economic gangsterism in the City of London and the sucking up to Germany and China.

Yet didn’t the British government choose not to see this? And is this not the same government that hasn’t said a single word about Russia being allowed to take part in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, allowing for more granny babushkas to make an appearance?

Yes, I’ve been taking the Russian roubles since 2017 for my show but it has never been subjected to a single piece of editorial interference of any kind.

It was my choice not to feature the Ukraine invasion on my show this week – but how could anyone pass on the chance to hear Vince Cable plug his new book?

Okay, okay, thank you for reminding that I once gushed praise on Putin when interviewed by former Blair spin doctor Alastair Campbell.

Well, to be correct, and I’m sure you like to be correct in your reporting, what I praised Vlad for was ‘restoring pride’ in his country.

However, is pride a bad thing? Are you telling me the Pride marches we celebrate every summer are wrong? Are you telling me to be a homosexual is wrong? Yes, it may be wrong in Russia, but that’s only because Vlad says he’s sure no Russian would ever wish to become gay.

But let’s get back to the key issues of the day; I won’t resign from the Privy Council. And I certainly won’t go away anytime soon. I like to think I’m the Covid of the political world – and I’ll keep coming back as a new variant.

Meanwhile, let’s all be optimistic. Consider this; if the Russians do take part in Eurovision, at least the UK won’t come last.