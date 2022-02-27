Giant squid shrunk to the size of carrots, mutated lizards, mosquitoes on the London Underground that can carry West Nile fever, super-cockroaches and monster bacteria: nature is responding to climate change in ways never imagined. Writer at Large Neil Mackay speaks to cutting edge biologists to discover what’s really going on

HUMANITY is a species of Dr Frankensteins. Our actions are now morphing life on Earth in ways both astonishing and terrifying.

The emerging science of “climate change biology” has discovered how our behaviour is speeding up evolution – sometimes creating effects in just weeks which usually take millennia.

Giant squid the size of humans are now no bigger than carrots – because of climate change. Caribbean lizards are evolving in the space of one summer – because of climate change.

There are mosquitoes on the London Underground which can carry West Nile fever, hammerhead sharks off Britain’s coast, and “super-cockroaches” in Germany evolved to resist any poison.

On a microbial level, we’re storing up a world of pain – laying down a path to another, possibly more deadly, pandemic. Human meddling means bacteria can evolve complete resistance to even the strongest antibiotics in just three months. Our showers are full of deadly bugs which have learned to bypass chlorination.

Two of the world’s most brilliant scientists have brought out new books on climate change biology, both of which present stark warnings for the future of human life, and all life, on Earth. Evolutionary biologist Professor Rob Dunn has written A Natural History of the Future: What the laws of biology tell us about the destiny of the human species; and the globe-trotting conservationist and biologist Thor Hanson has written Hurricane Lizards and Plastic Squid: How the natural world is adapting to climate change.

The Herald on Sunday spoke to both scientists to find out just how dire things really are on our troubled planet.

UK hammerheads NATURE is responding to humanity with a MAD strategy – move, adapt or die. We have turned the climate so upside down that if plants and animals can’t run, hide or change, then they’re kaput. Anywhere up to 85 per cent of the Earth’s species are physically moving, “shifting their ranges in response to climate change”, says Hanson, “looking for conditions they’re used to”. The direction of travel is towards the cooler poles.

That’s why we’re seeing hammerhead sharks in UK waters. “If you look around Britain,” Hanson says, “you see all kinds of changes on land and in the water. You see plankton species that have moved north which weren’t there – and also those incredible creatures, the hammerheads, which are now being sighted more and more regularly as they expand northwards.” Hammerheads are usually found in the Mediterranean and off the coast of north Africa.

“Marine heat waves,” Hanson explains, are leading to “rapid movement of species colonising new areas.”

Walking trees

IN America’s west coast waters, “dozens and dozens of species are moving hundreds of miles in just a few seasons, surviving by going further north and settling someplace where conditions are right. We’re seeing massive reorganisation of ecosystems everywhere”.

Trees are “walking” – physically moving “rapidly” to get away from rising temperatures by sending their seeds out further and further, if they can, to head northwards. When it comes to establishing new homes, says Hanson, “trees are shifting across the landscape in some cases faster than birds”.

While trees might survive by moving, often the creatures which depend on them – like insects – don’t travel at the same pace. “Some move rapidly, some move slowly, some don’t move at all. Some get left behind. We’re creating novel ecosystems, new combinations of species. That upends all sorts of ecological relationships which lie at the heart of nature – whether we’re talking about competition, predation, pollination, parasitism or disease. All these are in flux because we’re scrambling the species.”

Adapt or die

IF you don’t move, then you had better adapt – and the key to that is what biologists call “plasticity”: the ability to subtly, or not so subtly, change our bodies to survive. Think of Olympic athletes using high-altitude training to produce more red blood cells so they can run faster.

Now check out the incredible Humboldt squid. Hanson describes it as “the Olympic gold medal winner for plasticity”. The Humboldt is also known as the Jumbo Squid – and for good reason.

Its body alone grows to 1.5 metres. Or rather it used to grow that big. Humboldts off California and Mexico now only reach about 20 centimetres.

The change has happened within the life cycle of a single generation of squid.

The waters where they live have warmed significantly, and “they’ve responded to this with plasticity instead of moving away”.

Heat, says Hanson, “has triggered a different phenotype”, or body type. The smaller the body, the easier it is to cope with heat. The larger the body, the more dangerous.

The shrunken squid now eat different food, and mature and reproduce in half the time. They are also now too small to be hunted by humans.

This change didn’t happen slowly. Fully grown 1.5-metre Humboldts just started having tiny offspring when waters became too hot.

The squid’s genome – its genetic manual – “responded to the environment immediately”.

Six-week evolution

“WE’RE beginning to see evidence of evolutionary processes playing out in real time,” says Hanson, with “genetic change occurring rapidly”. Just look at the anole lizard on the Turk and Caicos islands in the Caribbean.

Scientists surveyed the lizards ahead of a recent hurricane season, measuring the creatures and charting their body types. Not long after the study, says Hanson, “two category five hurricanes flattened the islands”. The same team of scientists returned six weeks later to see what effect the wild weather had on the lizards. The results were astounding, showing that evolution can now take place in just a matter of weeks thanks to humans tampering with nature … those hurricanes were made more deadly by climate change caused by us, after all.

Of the lizards which survived, all had larger toes, bigger front legs and shorter back legs than the average pre-hurricane population. Put simply, lizards which had similar characteristics could hang on better to trees and survive storms while those with shorter toes and front legs and longer back legs just blew away and died. All lizards on the islands now have these new characteristics. “The scientists saw survival of the fittest in action. They saw a step in the evolution of these lizards driven by climate change play out in six weeks. It’s truly amazing,” Hanson says.

Scientists then investigated the lizard populations of other Caribbean islands and found that wherever extreme storms hit, lizards had evolved these new physical characteristics. The “long-term evolution” of the lizards has now been changed forever by the actions of humanity.

Other creatures aren’t so adept at adaption – like the killer whales off the north-west coast of America. “Their populations have become specialists,” Hanson says. The orcas are experts at catching one fish: chinook salmon, the choicest, fattest fish in the sea. The orcas “are now in a world of hurt because the salmon are dwindling from habitat loss and climate change, so those whales are absolutely struggling at the moment”.

Joshua and the giant sloth

HUMANS, however, were trashing nature long before we became “civilised”. You only need go back to the “Pleistocene overkill” – the period in the prehistoric world around 15,000 years ago when we hunted “mega-fauna”, like wooly mammoths, to extinction, causing ripples in nature still felt today.

Hanson points to the fate of the nine feet tall giant sloth. It was doing fine in North America until we arrived. Then it was game over. However, the destruction of the giant sloth millennia ago could today lead to the extinction of the iconic Joshua tree. The giant sloth was key to transporting Joshua seeds, allowing the plant to move around as the climate changed. The sloth ate Joshua seeds and when the weather became too extreme, the sloth moved and its droppings made sure the tree was able to follow the best weather too, allowing it, as Hanson says, “to keep up with climate change”. Today, as the climate goes crazy, there are no more sloths and their droppings to move the Joshua seeds, so the tree is stuck in the baking Mojave desert. Without the sloth, the tree can only disperse its seeds a few hundred feet.

The story, says Hanson, “reminds us that we’re still seeing the implications of human behaviour that played out thousands of years ago. It’s the butterfly effect. We’re adding climate change onto the other stressors we’ve already created”.

West Nile fever

ROB Dunn takes the study of humanity’s impact on nature down to the level of the virus and microbe. His work contains within it the stuff of nightmares – particularly in our era of pandemic.

Parasites and pests, the creatures which endanger us, are travelling north too, Dunn says. “Mosquitoes, which vector pathogens that are dangerous to humans, are moving. We’re already seeing them. Tropical diseases are moving north.”

There is now a mosquito on the London Underground which can transmit West Nile fever. Dunn explains the insect has specialised in living underground. It feeds mostly on mammals – us. Its relative above ground in southern England feeds on birds. When the two “hybridise” – or mate – the resulting hybrids “turn out to be great vectors for West Nile”. The hybrid feeds on both birds and mammals. Birds carry West Nile fever. You can see where this could go if birds with West Nile fever ever turned up in Britain.

In North Carolina, the Asian tiger mosquito has moved into the state because of climate change and can be “so abundant it now leads to people not going outside. This single mosquito has changed how people behave”.

The same scenario faces crops. As the weather warms, pathogens from the warmer south move north, threatening harvests. Dunn says this “mass movement of species is a harbinger of the future”.

We’re seeing “rapid evolution” globally, Dunn adds, pointing to the mouths of urban foxes changing and becoming “shorter and softer as they’re eating softer food” from our bins. “They no longer need big jaws,” he says. Rats are no longer the same in hot cities as they are in cooler northern cities. The northern ones are getting more burly to “buffer against winter”.

“We’ve created the biggest Darwinian experiment ever,” Dunn adds. “Evolution happens most quickly when there’s strong, selective pressure - when something kills lots of individuals, but not all the individuals, in the species.”

Super bugs

THERE is a population of cockroaches in Germany, Dunn explains, now totally resistant to the bait in traps. Some years back, a subset of roaches developed the ability to avoid traps due to “differences in their taste receptors which made them more likely to survive”.

“The roach bait triggered a massive evolutionary change,” Dunn says. Now all roaches avoid the traps. It’s like an Aesop Fable instructing us about the peril we cause through tampering with nature. Our actions often and unintentionally “favour the species most likely to do us harm”. When we use herbicides or pesticides, we often get rid of minor pests and threats, but “leave ourselves only with the versions we don’t know how to control, and so we create this biological world inadvertently beyond our control”.

We see this in hospitals with the antibiotic-resistant bugs. Another example is found in chlorinated water. “We need to chlorinate water because we’ve contaminated water,” Dunn says. That’s killed loads of dangerous bugs, but now there’s “these weird chlorine-tolerant species we don’t know how to kill”.

If we hadn’t eliminated its competitors they would be “less scary”. Now chlorine-resistant bugs –non-tuberculous mycobacteria – live in showerheads, posing a risk to the immunocompromised.

Human sorcery

“We’ve tapped our magic wand,” says Dunn, “on the biological world and marshalled forces we’ve not studied well enough to anticipate. We need to pause, step back and think.”

He adds: “You see these totally dystopian scenarios where facilities for pigs and chickens are full of bacteria resistant not to one antibiotic but many, and even some of our last resort antibiotics.”

What has happened with Covid is illustrative of the “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” effect that human behaviour is having on nature. “The most likely scenario,” says Dunn, “is that the virus emerged in the context of disruption of wild ecosystems.” In other words, humans brought live bats into markets in China – something nature never reckoned on – and Covid was blowback for our meddling. Scientists were predicting in 2010, says Dunn, that the area around Wuhan in China – where Covid first emerged – was a likely “hotspot for new diseases” due to human activity. When it came to Covid, we gave it “the perfect push”.

Dunn says that to find a moment in Earth’s history as chaotic as the one now being wrought by humankind, we need “to go back to the origins of photosynthesis when green organisms started to produce oxygen”.

The oxygen released by early plants “was toxic for lots of species, so there was a global evolutionary response”.

Monster microbes

PERHAPS the best – or most terrifying – example of how dire humanity’s effect on evolution can be is found in the “megaplate” experiment. The megaplate, Dunn explains, is a huge petri dish, one metre across. At the edge of the plate there are no antibiotics, but the further you go towards the centre, the more lethal the antibiotics become until right in the middle it’s “atomic antibiotics”.

Scientists began by placing bacteria with “no genes for resistance” to antibiotics at the edges, and watched the bugs multiple until they reached the first barrier of weak antibiotics and then stopped. Not long after, the bacteria developed enough resistance to start moving forward again, until, within just 12 days, the bugs were capable of living alongside the “atomic antibiotics”. Every time the experiment is repeated, it takes exactly 12 days for the bacteria to evolve complete resistance.

“It’s spectacular, horrifying,” Dunn adds. The lesson is: whenever we tamper with nature, “species will evolve”.

When rats rule

CLIMATE change inevitably leads to thoughts of our own extinction. And our extinction would probably cause humanity’s biggest evolutionary effect on life on Earth, as our collective death would lay the ground for what comes after us and evolves to “rule the planet”.

Dunn half-playfully speculates the next intelligent species may well be rats. We’ll go extinct at some point – all species do –but when it comes to our successor, “a lot depends on how many other species we extinguish with us” and what’s left behind.

“The things most likely to evolve to take our place are whatever is most common when we go,” he says. “The urban rat is probably a pretty likely candidate. Do any of these rats evolve human-like intelligence?” Among biologists “there’s plenty of bar-room conversations about this”.

Perhaps some form of “insect group-intelligence” supersede us. Dunn says creatures like ants, termites and bees already show “AI-like intelligence”, making decisions en masse almost as if programmed by computer algorithms. Maybe, Dunn imagines, after our demise, amid the rubble of advanced technology, “there’s a dystopian world where it’s just AI machines and ants”.

Thor Hanson says the future will be one where “generalists” thrive and “specialists” most likely die. So, it will be a world of adaptable Jack of all trades like crows, not specialist hummingbirds; of dandelions which can grow almost anywhere, not orchids which need specific terrain. This gives some hope: humans are the ultimate generalist.

It will also be a world of “refuges”, he believes. As climate change worsens, the animals which survive will be found in unique habitats, like the little Pika, related to the rabbit. It lives in tiny nooks in mountains which will stay cool even as the Earth heats up. “They’re buying time,” says Hanson, “living in a place that’s buffered against rapid increases in temperature.”

To survive, Hanson says, humans will have to “draw on the same set of tools as all the other species out there. For people, there will be places too on the landscape that change slowly and you’ll see populations increasing there.”

So, we’ve a lot to learn from the little Pika.