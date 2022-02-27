RUSSIAN President Vladimir Putin has ordered military command to put nuclear deterrence forces on high alert after 'aggressive' statements by Nato countries, Reuters reports.

Further details have yet to be made public, but earlier today the UK's Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said Putin may be prepared to use "the most unsavoury means" to secure victory in Ukraine.

Ms Truss said any use of nuclear or chemical weapons would represent an "extremely serious escalation" of the conflict which could see Russian leaders brought before the International Criminal Court.

Her warning came after the Commons Defence Committee chairman Tobias Ellwood said that in the "worst-case scenario" Mr Putin could deploy low yield tactical nuclear weapons if his forces failed to make a breakthrough.

With the Russian advance on the capital, Kyiv, apparently bogged down in the face of fierce Ukrainian resistance, Ms Truss said the survival of Mr Putin's regime could now be at stake if his invasion plan failed.

"This could well be the beginning of the end for Putin. I fear that he is prepared to use the most unsavoury means in this war," she told Sky News's Trevor Phillips on Sunday programme.

Asked about Russia's arsenal of chemical and tactical weapons, she said: "I fear this conflict could be very, very bloody.

"I urge the Russians not to escalate this conflict but we do need to be prepared for Russia to seek to use even worse weapons. I think it would be hugely devastating. We need to avoid this at all costs."

Speaking later on the BBC's Sunday morning programme, she said that senior Russian officials could be tried for war crimes "if they do go into that arena".

"This would be extremely serious escalation of the situation," she said.

