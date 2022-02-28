Louis Theroux is my favourite interviewer and programme maker. His self- deprecating manner – “I’m a socially awkward nerd” – makes him all the more dangerous for unwary interviewees. He’s the master of his medium, using silences and a blank expression to seem a witness, not a judge. His art builds rapport with interviewees, even when they are some of the most dangerous men in the American prison system. He’s personally brave; being threatened is an occupational hazard.

Of course, he has critics as well as admirers. Like Keir Starmer, he’s criticised for not nailing Jimmy Savile, although to be fair, he came closer than anyone else. Critics claim his most recent series, Forbidden America, has mainstreamed and even normalised some of the most extreme voices in US politics. In truth, Theroux simply lifts the rock to reveal what lies below. It’s there, whether a programme maker brings it blinking into the light or not.

Theroux recently focused on America First, an extreme, white supremacist group. Its name is more than a nod to ex-president Trump; its members make no secret of their wish for a Trump comeback in 2024. Their self-styled “superstar” is Nick Fuentes, a charismatic 24-year-old who describes himself as a spokesman of the “dissident” right – spokesman being the correct description, as women are conspicuous through their absence in America First.

Despite Fuentes’ smirking denials, he leads a blatantly racist, misogynist, homophobic and anti-semitic organisation. In earlier times its reach would have been limited, but technology amplifies extremist voices, enabling America First to spread its poisonous message to millions. Many of Fuentes’ most avid followers have come to America First via the sad world of video gaming. America First TV provides a platform for Fuentes’ nightly rants. On reflection, it’s fortunate Hitler didn’t have Third Reich First TV.

Fuentes and his acolytes are genuinely scary. The audience at an America First convention was overwhelmingly male and young. The more extreme Fuentes became, the more they cheered and chanted. All that was missing was the stiff-armed salutes and paramilitary uniforms although, on occasions, Wehrmacht-style helmets have been in evidence. Democracy and diversity were particular targets. To roars of approval, Fuentes reminded the audience that America was founded by “white Christians” with “shared values”. In his eyes, democracy without similar values breeds only division.

The Trump presidency and the emergence of groups such as America First are more than straws in the wind. Ex-president Trump deliberately and systematically undermined key pillars of democracy including Congress, the electoral process, the courts and the press. Similarly, Vladimir Putin holds democracy in contempt.

The worldwide threat to democracy is the subject of two recent books, How Democracies Die by Steven Levitsky and Daniel Ziblatt, and Barbara Walters’ How Civil Wars Start. The authors describe the common features of earlier assaults on democracy and in the origins of civil wars. They warn faith in American exceptionalism is misplaced. Walters identifies catalysts such as “anger and resentment”, “desire to dominate rivals”, using “political power to protect a way of life” and “buying guns when we feel threatened” as all present in the US.

Some will accuse Walters of scaremongering and argue “it could never happen here”. The people of Northern Ireland and the Ukraine might have different stories to tell. The unfolding tragedy in the Ukraine shows, irrespective of where we live, democracy cannot be taken for granted. Misinformation spread through social media and propaganda channels such as Russia Today erodes the very foundations of democracy. The threat is greatest where ethnic, economic and social grievances fuel resentment, polarisation and factionalism.

The emergence of populist “strongmen” and bullies in Russia, Hungary, Turkey, Poland and Brazil has led to anocracy, in effect autocracy/dictatorship, semi-legitimised by vestiges of democracy. As Oswald Moseley discovered in the 1930s, the UK has an honourable tradition of resistance to would – be demagogues.

Nevertheless, democracy needs to be defended. Otherwise, we might find to our cost, that Boris and Nicola weren’t so bad after all.

