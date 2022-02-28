PUPILS and teachers in Scotland's secondary schools will no longer have to wear face masks in the classroom from today after the First Minister announced the easing the some Covid restrictions last week.

Children and staff will still be required to wear the items when moving along corridors while changing classes, however.

Education Secretary Shirley-Anne Somerville has welcomed the lifting of the measures and hailed the move as a "positive milestone".

Ms Somerville said the removal of masks in classrooms "signals the possibility of a brighter future where schools can regain some normality".

However, she stressed that those students and staff who choose to continue to wear face coverings would be supported to do so.

The Education Secretary said: "The last two years have been really tough for our children and young people.

"Teachers and support staff have also had to operate in a challenging environment, but all have worked incredibly hard to deliver a quality learning experience for pupils."

She continued: "The removal of the requirement to wear face coverings in classrooms is a positive milestone - it signals the possibility of a brighter future where schools can regain some normality.

"And of course, pupils and staff who continue to choose to wear face coverings in class will be supported in doing so."

Ms Somerville stated: "We must not forget that Covid-19 has not gone away - we all still need to be on our guard and exercise caution. Pupils and staff must still wear face coverings in communal areas and distancing rules still apply.

"The last thing I want is to have measures in place for a minute longer than is necessary, but as we have done throughout this pandemic, we will continue to be guided by scientific and expert advice."

The removal of masks in classrooms comes at the same time as the mandatory vaccine passport scheme, which had applied to nightclubs and some large events, is also being ended.

This had required people to show their vaccine status before being allowed to enter clubs, and events such as some concerts and football matches.

Other restrictions are also due to be eased next month, with the legal requirement to wear face coverings in some settings to be ended then - though the Scottish Government will still "strongly recommend" people continue to use them.

And the legal requirement for businesses to retain customer contact details in case this is needed for contact tracing is expected to end on March 21.

Since the start of the pandemic outbreak 10,656 people have died who have tested positive as at 25 February.

A total of 13,235 deaths have been registered in Scotland where Covid19 was mentioned on the death certificate up to 20 February. Some 29% of Covid registered deaths related to deaths in care homes, while 64% were in hospitals.