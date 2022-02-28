SCOTTISH Secretary Alister Jack will travel to Finland and Norway this week on a mission to boost post-Brexit trade links.
The two Nordic country have strong business links with Scotland, with Scottish exports to both worth more than £1 billion a year in total and both UK and Scottish ministers believe there is huge further potential for local businesses.
Mr Jack will undertake a packed programme in Helsinki, Oslo and Bergen.
His engagements will include meeting key business representatives – including from the defence, manufacturing and energy sectors; speaking to leading political figures; and visiting the Haakonsvern naval base.
Mr Jack said: “It is an honour to promote Scottish and UK interests in Finland and Norway. We greatly value the strong and important ties between the UK and our European friends and neighbours.
"There are enduring cultural, business and trade links between Scotland and Finland and Norway, and I look forward to strengthening those further on my visit.”
The Scottish Secretary’s itinerary will also include visiting Green waste management provider Fortum, paper manufacturer UPM, and seafood producer MOWI.
He will also meet with the Finnish Trade Minister, Ville Skinnari, and Foreign Affairs Minister Johanna Sumuvuori, as well as the Norwegian Defence Minister, Odd Roger Enoksen, and Norwegian Foreign Affairs Minister Anniken Huitfeldt.
Mr Jack will travel to Finland today [Monday 28 February] then on to Norway on Wednesday In both countries his visit is being supported by the British Embassies, part of the UK’s extensive diplomatic network.
Scottish Government figures show that Norway is Scotland’s seventh biggest export market, worth just over £1 billion a year. Scottish businesses export £140 million worth of goods and services to Finland every year.
The Scottish Government is set to open a hub in Copenhagen in the coming weeks to boost trade and cultural links between Scotland and the Nordic countries.
