CHELSEA FC owner Roman Abramovich is attempting to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine at the first talks between the countries since the conflict began.

The Russian-Israeli billionaire handed “stewardship and care” of Chelsea to the club foundation’s trustees on Saturday.

Now the 55-year-old is said to be trying to help bring an end to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, having been asked to attend the talks in Belarus by Ukrainian officials his spokesman said.

“I can confirm that Roman Abramovich was contacted by the Ukrainian side for support in achieving a peaceful resolution, and that he has been trying to help ever since,” Abramovich’s spokesperson told the PA news agency.

“Considering what is at stake, we would ask for your understanding as to why we have not commented on neither the situation as such nor his involvement. Thank you.”

Ukrainian film director and producer Alexander Rodnyansky also confirmed Abramovich’s involvement, insisting the Chelsea owner was the only person to respond to calls for help.

Rodnyansky has claimed that representatives from Ukraine’s government have expressed gratitude for Abramovich’s attempts at help.

“I can confirm that the Ukrainian side have been trying to find someone in Russia willing to help them in finding a peaceful resolution,” said Rodnyansky.

“They are connected to Roman Abramovich through the Jewish community and reached out to him for help.

“Roman Abramovich has been trying to mobilize support for a peaceful resolution ever since. Although Roman Abramovich’s influence is limited, he is the only one who responded and taken it upon himself to try.

“If this will have an impact or not, I don’t know, but I am in contact with (Ukraine president, Volodymyr) Zelensky’s staff myself, and know that they are grateful for his genuine efforts.”

Mr Abramovich stepped back from the day-to-day running of Chelsea on Saturday night, prompting questions about whether the move was to protect his own assets or the club itself.

Labour MP Chris Bryant claimed in the House of Commons on Thursday that the UK government should seize Abramovich’s assets and remove the 55-year-old from Chelsea’s ownership.

He quoted from a leaked document from the Foreign office, which stated Mr Abramovich as a “person of interest” who should not be allowed to set up home in the UK.