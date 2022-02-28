THE FOREIGN Secretary is being blamed for Russia’s decision to put its nuclear deterrent on high alert.

The Kremlin has directly pointed the finger at Liz Truss when explaining why Vladimir Putin decided to up the nuclear ante yesterday.

In a statement the Dmitry Peskov, the Russian president’s spokesman, said there had been “unacceptable” statements about Russia and the conflict.

He said: “Statements by various representatives at various levels about possible conflict situations and even collisions and clashes between Nato and the Russian Federation

"We consider such statements absolutely unacceptable.

“I will not name the authors of these statements, although it was the British foreign secretary."

An ally of Ms Truss dismissed the claims, saying she was not to blame for Putin’s increasingly hostile stance.

They said: “Nothing Liz has said warrants that sort of escalation. It’s clearly designed to distract from the situation on the ground in Ukraine.

“The Foreign Secretary has always talked about Nato in the context of it being a defensive alliance. Her point is that we stand by Article 5, and that we must do everything we can to help Ukraine short of putting boots on the ground.

“We take it very seriously and want to keep the situation calm.”

Ms Truss raised eyebrows yesterday when she suggested that she would support Britons who wanted to go to Ukraine and take part in the combat.

When asked about the issue, she said: “I do support that. Of course that is something that people can make their own decisions about.

“The people of Ukraine are fighting for freedom and democracy — not just for Ukraine, but for the whole of Europe because that is what president Putin is challenging”.

She said she “absolutely” would support people if they wanted to join the war, despite it being against the law to join another country’s military without a government licence.

It came after Ukrainian foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted about a so-called Foreign Legion, adding: “Foreigners willing to defend Ukraine and world order as part of the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine, I invite you to contact foreign diplomatic missions of Ukraine in your respective countries.”

Today Downing Street effectively contradicted Ms Truss, saying they advise against travelling to Ukraine.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “We think the best way we can help Ukraine right now is by ensuring Putin fails. There are a number of ways Brits can show their support for that, and the Ukrainian embassy in London is putting out information about how British can support.

“We fully recognise the strength of feeling about British people wanting to support the Ukrainians following the Russian invasion. There’s advice up on travelling to Ukraine, we currently advise against travel to Ukraine.”