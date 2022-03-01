TWO Russian state-owned media outlets have been blocked from YouTube across Europe.

Channels linked to media outlets RT and Sputnik have been banned effective immediately amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Former First Minister Alex Salmond has had a regular programme on RT since 2017.

However, the Alba party leader last week suspended his programme until "peace is re-established" in Ukraine.

The new sanctions from YouTuybe come after Google previously limited Russian channels' monetisation of advertisements on videos.

While the tech giant warned it may take time until the ban is fully in place, many videos on RT are already blocked in the UK.

“Due to the ongoing war in Ukraine, we’re blocking YouTube channels connected to RT and Sputnik across Europe, effective immediately,” a statement from Google Europe said.

“It’ll take time for our systems to fully ramp up. Our teams continue to monitor the situation around the clock to take swift action.”

YouTube is not the only platform to take action, with social media company Meta also blocking access to RT and Sputnik in EU countries on Facebook and Instagram. However, the pages remain visible from the UK.

Former UK deputy prime minister, Sir Nick Clegg, who is now vice president of global affairs at Meta, said the firm had been asked by governments to take further action against Russian state-backed media.

“We have received requests from a number of Governments and the EU to take further steps in relation to Russian state-controlled media,” he said on Twitter on Monday night.

“Given the exceptional nature of the current situation, we will be restricting access to RT and Sputnik across the EU at this time.”

Last week, Alex Salmond came under immense pressure to cancel his show before suspending the broadcast on February 24.

In a statement, he said: “Slainte Media have decided to suspend the Alex Salmond Show broadcast on RT until further notice.

“We now have the worst of all fears – a hot war in Europe.

“The efforts of every single person should be to re-establish the peace. That certainly is our focus, and therefore Slainte Media have decided to suspend the Alex Salmond Show until that can be secured.”