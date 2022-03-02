As we watch from afar the unfolding terror of the war in Ukraine, it’s natural for most of us to despair and wonder what we, as individuals, can do to help the people of Ukraine. What can we do for those fighting, caught in the conflict or tragically displaced?

Can I donate supplies of food and clothing to help refugees?

Yes. Many people are already doing so and many UK cities and towns now have drop off points for physical donations like food, clothing, camping gear, medical and personal hygiene supplies. Mostly the word is being spread over Facebook. A key drop-off point in Edinburgh is the Edinburgh Ukrainian club’s community centre – check their updates on what’s needed. Also receiving donations is The Great Orchestra of Christmas Charity Collection centre.

Across Glasgow countless donations centres have been set up by businesses, including Frosoulla’s Greek Restaurant in Battlefield, Kraken Chippy in Cambuslang, Hindu Mandir Temple in Kelvingrove and others. Glasgow The Caring City has launched an emergency fundraising appeal with the target of raising £10,000 to support local partners in Poland. There’s even, should you have recently had a baby, a “Scottish Preloved Baby Box for Ukraine” campaign.

Would it actually be more efficient to donate cash?

Probably. NGOs often point out that cash gets to those in need more directly than donated goods, which have transport issues. Several major aid agencies are already working in the country. The British Red Cross, for instance, has launched an appeal to help the Ukrainian Red Cross. The UNHCR refugee agency is funding emergency shelters and emergency financial assistance. Save the Children is providing cash food and support to refugees crossing into Romanian and Lithuania.

Is there anything I can do to encourage politicians and leaders to make the right decisions?

You can push for more sanctions by writing to your MP or MSP. You can also sign any petition that you think might make a difference.

What if I'd rather donate directly to a Ukrainian organisation?

Key Ukrainian NGOs include Vostok SOS, which provides humanitarian aid, evacuation and medical attention. Check authenticity and links of any organisation before donation.

I've heard some Ukrainian organisations are accepting cryptocurrency donations?

Indeed. Again the issue is authenticity. The Ukraine government called for donations, and reportedly received millions. But can you be sure any wallet is what it says?