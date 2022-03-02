Russian officials have announced that 498 of their troops have been killed with 1,597 wounded in its first report of military casualties since the country invaded its eastern European neighbour last week.
Major General Igor Konashenkov on Wednesday rejected reports about “incalculable losses” of the Russians as “disinformation” and revealed Russia’s military casualties in Ukraine for the first time since the start of the invasion last Thursday.
He said the families of those killed are receiving all necessary assistance.
Maj Gen Konashenkov also said that neither conscripts nor cadets have been involved in the operation in Ukraine, dismissing media reports alleging otherwise.
He said more than 2,870 Ukrainian troops have been killed and some 3,700 more sustained injuries, while 572 others have been captured by the Russians.
Ukrainian officials have not yet commented on the claim and it could not be immediately verified.
Meanwhile, the Russian bombardment of Kharkiv in Ukraine has killed 21 people and hurt 112, a Ukrainian official said.
They added that some Russian planes have been shot down.
The announcement from Russia’s Defence Ministry comes as it was announced by Ukraine’s State Emergency Service that more than 2,000 civilians have died in a week of war with Russia, though independent confirmation is not possible.
This is a breaking news story. More to follow.
