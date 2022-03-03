CONTROVERSIAL legislation making it easier for people to change their gender in the eyes of the law has been published by the Scottish Government.

After two public consultations and demonstrations outside Holyrood, SNP social justice secretary Shona Robison laid the Gender Recognition Reform (Scotland) Bill at parliament.

The Bill is intended to simplify and speed up the system used by trans people to obtain a certificate legally recognising their acquired gender, allowing them to obtain a new birth certificate showing that gender.

Supporters, including Nicola Sturgeon, say the reform is long overdue and will replace a painful, bureaucratic process, while critics fear it will undermine women’s rights and make it easier for male predators to claim to be transgender in order to abuse others.

Up to 10 SNP MSPs are reported to be planning to oppose or abstain on the Bill, even though it was a manifesto commitment and part of the SNP-Green joint government deal.

SNP finance secretary Kate Forbes, who is a devout Christian, this week conspicuously failed to say whether she would support the Bill.

SNP MP Joanna Cherry QC has also urged caution.

One feminist group said the Bill was "sexist", put women's safety at risk, and implied "being a woman is nothing more than a feeling or a costume".

The current UK-wide legislation on the issue requires people to obtain a medical diagnosis of gender dysphoria and wait at least two years for a gender recognition certificate (GRC).

The Scottish Bill will amend this to remove the need for a medical diagnosis or other evidence, allowing people to self-identify in their new gender by swearing they intend to live permanently in it, with false statements punishable by up to two years in jail.

The Bill also cuts the waiting time to six months, and reduces the age threshold from 18 to 16.

The Bill will not affect the ability of some single-sex spaces, such as women’s refugees, to exclude transgender women who were born biological males.

Ms Shona Robison said: “Trans men and women are among the most stigmatised in our society and many find the current system for obtaining a Gender Recognition Certificate to be intrusive, medicalised and bureaucratic.

“This Bill does not introduce any new rights for trans people.

“It is about simplifying and improving the process for a trans person to gain legal recognition, which has been a right for 18 years.

“Our support for trans rights does not conflict with our continued strong commitment to uphold the rights and protections that women and girls currently have under the 2010 Equality Act. This Bill makes no changes to that Act.

“The Scottish Government has always been keen to seek consensus where possible and to work to support respectful debate. That will remain a guiding principle as the Bill progresses through Parliament.”

LBGTI groups welcomed the Bill’s appearance.

Equality Network director Tim Hopkins said: “We are united in calling for respectful debate. Social media is now often a horrible place for trans people, because of the unrelenting abuse.

"Many others, including MSPs, and in particular women and those on both sides of this debate, experience that abuse too. We should all speak out about the unacceptability of personalised abuse or threats in political debate in Scotland.”

LGBT Youth Scotland Chief Executive Mhairi Crawford said: “Young people tell us that this is particularly important as they move between education institutions, out of the family home, or start work and significantly benefit from consistent gender markers across their documentation.

"Positively this will be extended to 16 and 17-year-olds, in keeping with the rights and responsibilities afforded to this age group in other aspects of their lives. They would also like to see a process put in place for those under 16 to be able to access a GRC and we call for this addition.”

Stonewall Scotland and Northern Ireland Director Colin Macfarlane said: “It has been six years since the Scottish Government pledged to make this reform.

“In that time we have had two major public consultations, endless discussion about trans people rather than with trans people about their lives along with daily misinformation about what these proposals will actually do.

“Recent polling suggests a majority of Scots are in favour of the proposed changes.

“It is now time to get on with the process of legislative scrutiny, which should be done in a respectful way based on evidence and fact.

"We look forward to working with MSPs across all parties to ensure the Bill passes so that trans people can be free to be themselves.”

LGBT Health and Wellbeing Chief Executive Maruska Greenwood added: “Through our helpline, trans-specific and wider support programmes we see on a daily basis the hugely negative impact the divisive public debate is having on trans adults in Scotland.

“Whilst many in society have strong views on these issues, there is widespread recognition of the need to reform the Gender Recognition Act.

“We call for a balanced and measured dialogue in which we all work to ensure that the voices, needs and experiences of trans people can be respectfully listened to.”

The feminist For Women Scotland group said: "This sexist Bill takes a wrecking ball to safeguards by giving any man a passport to self-declare they are a woman without checks or any need for medication, surgery or diagnosis.

"We have already seen the devastating impact of this sort of self-ID on women's rights in other jurisdictions.

"Everyone knows that a man cannot become a woman by force of will or magical thinking: it’s insulting and worrying that the Scottish Government do not.

"They are, apparently, willing to sacrifice women's safety, set our rights back by decades, and reinforce the notion that being a woman is nothing more than a feeling or a costume.

"It is clear that no consideration has been given to the well-evidenced concerns raised by critics, probably because the Scottish Government finds them impossible to address.

"The belated meetings with women’s organisations and those representing parents, detranistioners, medics, and others were window dressing only.

"A prudent Government would have paid heed to EHRC and sought to understand the conflicts."

Green MSP Maggie Chapman said: “I am pleased that this Bill has finally been tabled – it is long overdue.

"The current system of gender recognition is lengthy, often expensive, and causes unnecessary distress, trauma and anxiety. It is damaging to trans people’s mental health and also puts their lives in danger.



“There has been a lot of misinformation surrounding the simple proposals outlined today, which will allow trans people to change their birth certificate to recognise them as who they are, including when they marry, pay their taxes or get their pension.



“Every Scottish party’s manifesto pledged these reforms in their 2016 manifesto, so I’m glad that with Greens in government we can finally catch up with other countries who have taken these first steps to make the lives of trans people easier and protect their basic rights to exist, something which should not be up for debate.”