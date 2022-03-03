NICOLA Sturgeon is investigating whether she can end public funding and seize assets of Scottish-based people and businesses with links to the Kremlin.

The First Minister has sought advice on bringing forward the “maximum possible action” that can be taken against those connected to the Russian state.

Ms Sturgeon confirmed the move after being pressed by Greens MSP Ross Greet at First Minister’s Questions.

Mr Greer highlighted that Vladimir Lisin, a Russian oligarch on the US Treasury’s Putin list, received hundreds of thousands in CAP payments for his Perthshire estate in recent years.

Between 2016 and 2019 £682,896 was received by Aburchill estate, which was purchased by Mr Lisin in 2005.

He said: “Can I ask the First Minister if the Scottish Government will urgently review the agricultural payments system and any other relevant payments system to ensure that no member of the Russian elite, no Kremlin associate is in receipt of public money here in Scotland.”

Ms Sturgeon said she will “ensure that that review happens”.

She said: “I can advise Parliament that I have sought urgent advice on the maximum possible action that the Scottish Government can take within our powers against individuals and entities identified as having close links with the Russian regime, whether or not they are currently on the UK sanctions list.

“Options that will be examined include but are not limited to, ending support from the public purse and freezing or seizing assets in Scotland where that is possible.”

Ms Sturgeon has also penned a letter to businesses leaders, encouraging them to divest from the Russian state.

The First Minister added: “I can also confirm to Parliament that the Scottish Government today wrote an open letter to Scottish businesses and business organisations.

“It’s of course, a matter for businesses, but we will encourage them beyond direct investments which we would hope businesses would divest themselves of, review operations with links and connections to Russia, however indirect, and sever those links.

“I can tell Parliament the Scottish Government and our economic agencies will not support trade and investment activity with Russia. We will, of course, support businesses as they adapt to remove any and all links with Russia.”

Speaking after First Minister’s Questions, Mr Greer said: “It is vital that the Scotland plays our part in the international sanctions effort aimed at the Kremlin following Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

“I am extremely grateful to the First Minister, who has agreed to Green calls for an immediate review of Scotland’s agricultural payments system and all other relevant schemes to ensure that no Russian oligarch or Kremlin associate receives a penny of public money here."

In a letter to businesses, SNP Finance Secretary Kate Forbes has stressed that “the Scottish Government has made clear it stands in solidarity with the Ukrainian Government and its people”, adding that “we all have a moral duty right now to consider what else we can do to try to stop Putin’s aggression, including via economic action”.

She said: “We know that everyone wants to do the right thing here. Many businesses, sporting and cultural organisations have shown commendable corporate values and leadership, in divesting their interests in Russia, their trading relationships with Russian entities and their participation in lucrative Russian contracts.

“We support these decisions and would encourage all Scottish businesses to follow their example.

“Beyond direct investments, reviewing operations for links and connections to Russia - however indirect - and then severing them is the right decision.

“I welcome the effort being undertaken right now by businesses across Scotland to do exactly that, and encourage them to continue to conduct this work at pace, and with due regard for the safety of any employees or individuals you may work with.”

Ms Forbes said that the Scottish Government and its economic agencies “will use all available powers not to support trade and investment activity with Russia”.

She added: “Businesses will be supported as they adapt to remove links with Russia, and should contact our economic agencies for more advice and support in this regard.”

“Standing with the people of Ukraine must mean putting maximum pressure on Putin’s cronies, wherever in the world they operate.”