Scotland has recorded more than 9,000 new coronavirus cases and 32 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Cases have surged for a second day after the Scottish Government reported a total of 9,491 positive Covid tests in the past 24 hours.
The latest figures also recorded a further 32 deaths of someone who tested positive for the virus over the past 28 days, an increase of 16 from Wednesday.
The total death toll according to the measure used by the Scottish Government therefore stands at 10,824.
A total of 16 people are currently being treated in intensive care with recently confirmed Covid-19.
The total number of hospital admissions is also on the rise again with 1,272 currently in hospitals in Scotland who had recently contracted the virus overall, which is up 46 from yesterday.
So far, 4,436,867 have received their first vaccination, while 4,158,818 have received their second dose and 3,437,398 been given their third dose or booster.
