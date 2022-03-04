GLASGOW Film Festival have clarified their decision to pull Russian features from this year’s programme in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The festival which runs from March 2-13 announced the decision via a statement on twitter earlier this week.

The two Russian titles which were due to be shown at the festival were ‘No Looking Back’, a dark comedy crime film directed by Kirll Sokolov, and the two hour thriller ‘The Execution’ directed by Lado Kvataniya.

The Boycott of the films received backlash on social media, but the festival have clarified the decision was taken due to both films having Kremlin linked funding.

With the Kremlin links, organisers felt it would be ‘inappropriate’ to go ahead with the screenings while Russia continue their invasion of Ukraine, but emphasised it was not because the filmmaker’s nationality.

A statement said: “In common with many cultural organisations and film festivals throughout the world, the Glasgow Film Festival has decided to withdraw two Russian films from our 2022 programme.



"Both films have received state funding via the CF Cinema Fund whose board of trustees includes current Ministers of the Russian Government and the Russian Ministry of Culture."



"We want to stress that this decision was only taken after careful consideration and is not a reflection on the views or opinions of the makers of these films. We believe that right now it would be inappropriate to proceed as normal with these screenings while the assault on the Ukrainian people continues."

After the decision, two films which are yet to be selected will replace the Russian features, and anyone who has purchased tickets will be given a full refund.

Organisers added: ‘Replacement films to fill the slots which have been vacated by this decision will be announced in the next few days.

“Customers who purchased their tickets personally at the box office will be given a refund on their next visit.”