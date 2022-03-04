TWO Nato warships are currently docked in Dundee having arrived from Norway in the early hours of Friday morning.
The two ships, flying under German and Danish flags, travelled from the Nato Joint Warfare Centre in Stavanger, Norway, shipping data shows.
A German replenishment vessel, known as the Nato A1411 warship, was first to arrive at around 3:22am. This was followed by Nato Warship F326 from Denmark at 3.49am.
Both ships remained docked near King George V Wharf Road in Dundee this morning, The Courier reported.
According to a spokesperson for the German armed forces, the A1411 Combat Support Ship Berlin is in Scotland as part of Standing Nato Maritime Group 1.
The group recently took part in an electronic warfare exercise off the coast of Norway, however when asked about the ships' current mission, the spokesperson said they could not confirm due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine.
What other Nato ships are in Scotland?
The A1411 warship and the F326 warship are not the only Nato vessels currently in Scotland.
A third ship, known as the Nato Warship F262, is currently situated just off the coast around 15 nautical miles from Arbroath.
