Labour’s deputy leader in Scotland has said it was "wrong" for the party to have been part of the Better Together alliance during the independence referendum.

Jackie Baillie said the party would run its own “distinctive” campaign in any future vote on the constitution.

The Dumbarton MSP was a director of the Conservative, Labour, Liberal Democrat campaign body, but agreed that her party had paid the political price for its involvement.

Answering questions at a fringe event at Scottish Labour conference, she said: “We have been telling everybody for years that the Tories were terrible. And we cooperate with them. Don't get me wrong, there was a greater issue at stake, which was the future of the United Kingdom, but I think we were wrong to have done that.

"I think we should have run distinctive campaigns. Don't get me wrong, but that's what we choose to do at the time.

"I think we would run distinctive campaigns in the future It doesn't necessarily mean that we don't agree ultimately on the objective.

"It was the day after the referendum that struck me the most. The Labour Party in Scotland carried on as if it was business as usual. We failed to take a step back and reflect on the seismic difference within the country.

"All this nonsense from the SNP about civic nationalism and a great debate, it was rubbish.

"The Labour Party hall in Dumbarton was torched. It burned down during that referendum. There was graffiti put up about killing people who voted a particular way during that referendum.

"My own car window was stoned and shattered during that referendum. There was nothing civic joyous about what we went through. And we failed to reflect that back to the country and we carried on as normal.

"So I think we need to be very careful about what we do."

At the same event, UK Labour's shadow health secretary Wes Streeting insisted there would be no future "progressive alliance" with the SNP.