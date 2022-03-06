THE SCOTTISH Labour leader has insisted he has a "zero tolerance" policy on any form of hatred after a former Orange Order world leader was picked as a party candidate.

Henry Dunbar, who was also Grand Master of the Grand Orange Lodge of Scotland, will be a Scottish Labour candidate for North Lanarkshire Council in May.

Asked about the appointment on BBC Scotland's Sunday Show, Mr Sarwar said he is not responsible for candidate selection.

He said: "I know you're asking a question directly about one of the candidates in North Lanarkshire. So let's just address it directly.

"I don't choose to candidates; local parties do. But what I expect of every single candidate, regardless of the background, is for them to abide by Labour Party values, Labour Party principles, and that includes zero tolerance on all forms of prejudice or hate."

Mr Sarwar said that local party members " view him as an appropriate candidate in the election" before adding: " I repeat again - I have a zero tolerance approach to any form of prejudice or hate.

"And if there's any evidence of any candidate, or any member of our political party who has expressed hatred against anybody in our communities, I will root that out. I won't stand for it.

"Because we have to call out all forms of prejudice and hate, and that includes... yes I've talked about Islamophobia and racism, but it also includes anti-Catholic hatred, which is real in our country, alongside other prejudice."

Although the Order insists it is a Protestant fraternity whose members are united by faith, it is seen by some as hostile to Catholics.

Mr Dunbar previously told The Herald that the Labour paryty was " all about equality and fairness" which was "sadly lacking in politics at the minute."

He added: "The Orange Order as an institution doesn't really get involved in politics.

"They don't tell their members what to vote, and I certainly wouldn't suggest to the members that they vote for me. They take me on my merit.

"I believe I can do a good job for the constituents of the Airdrie North area."

Mr Sarwar was also asked about Labour membership numbers by the BBC this morning, and said he "didn't know" how many members Scottish Labour had currently.

He added it was not his focus, and the party he was leading was not a "debating society" where they merely discussed issues among themselves.

He said: "I don't know the membership figures but as I say, I'm not interested in increasing the membership.

"I'm interested in increasing our support across the country so we can actually deliver the values that we believe in.

"We have to be willing to talk to people and persuade people who didn't vote for us in previous elections, and demonstrate the Labour Party is changing so that we can change our country in the process.

"That doesn't happen by us being a debating society, us talking to ourselves about ourselves, or focusing on the past. That's why the relentless focus has to be on the future."

The Scottish Labour party conference is due to end today, with deputy leader Jackie Baillie delivering a closing speech in Glasgow this afternoon.