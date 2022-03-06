A TOTAL of 1.5 million people have now fled war-torn Ukraine since the start fop the Russian invasion 11 days ago.

The UN confirmed the total in an update this morning, saying it was “the fastest-growing refugee crisis since World War II”.

It comes as an evacuation of heavily-bombed cities gets underway today, after a ceasefire failed yesterday.

Residents are being guided out of Mariupol, the port city in the south of Ukraine, and nearby Volnovakha after days of constant bombardment leaving stranded residents without water, energy, heating and food.

The ceasefire is taking place between 9am and 10pm, to allow people to get out.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy made a video address this morning, where he told Russians it was not too late to stop the war.

He told his citizens they were " fighting for where the border will be between life and slavery" adding: "The citizens of Russia are making exactly the same choice right now. These days during these hours between life and slavery."

Speaking directly to Russian citizens, he said: "Don't miss this opportunity. Social networks, friends, acquaintances, colleagues and relatives...you must be heard.

"We Ukrainians want peace, citizens of Russia.

"For you this is a struggle, not only for peace in Ukraine...This is a fight for your country.

"For the best it has, for the freedom that you have seen, for the wealth that you have felt.

"If you keep silent now then only your poverty will speak for you later.

"And only reprisals will answer it. Do not be silent."

He spoke about his talks with leaders of Australia, the USA, Israel, and other countries and thanked them for their support.

Mr Zelenskyy added: These are conversations that increase our confidence because one who is on the side of light will never fall into darkness."

He appealed again for a no fly zone to be implemented, adding: " The world has the power to close our sky from Russian missiles, combat aicraft and helipcopters.

"If anyone still doubts,Ukraine needs planes."

Russian President Vladimir Putin had warned on Saturday that Moscow would consider a third-party declaration to close Ukrainian airspace to be a hostile act, and the West so far has rebuffed Mr Zelensky’s pleas, fearing a confrontation with Russia.

Putin also said the sanctions imposed by the West was tantamount to a declaration of war.

Speaking on Saturday, Putin said: "These sanctions that are being imposed, they are akin to declaring war. But thank God, we haven’t got there yet.”

Russia’s financial system suffered yet another blow this weekend as Mastercard and Visa announced they were suspending operations in the country. Anyone who has a debit card operated by the companies will be unable to use it outside Russia.

A third round of talks between Russia and Ukraine will take place tomorrow, according to Davyd Arakhamia, a member of the Ukrainian delegation. He gave no additional details, including where they would take place.

Previous meetings were held in Belarus.