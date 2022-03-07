IRELAND has promised to welcome more than 80,000 refugees with more than 1300 arriving there so far - while the UK has processed just 50 visas.

The Irish Minister of State in the Department of Justice James Browne said the exodus of people from Ukraine was on a scale not witnessed in Europe since the end of the Second World War.

His comments came as the UN announced that more than 1.5 million people have now fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion.

The updated estimate on the number of refugees expected in Ireland, which as with the rest of the EU has waived visa requirements for Ukrainians for three years, comes as the latest figures show that 1,349 people arrived there from Ukraine so far.

The UK is under pressure to do more to help people - mostly women and children - fleeing the eastern European country after the Home Office revealed that than 10,000 people have applied for the UK's Ukraine Family Scheme since Friday - but so far, only "around 50" visas have been granted.

Shadow home secretary Yvette Cooper said the Home Office is "completely failing" to understand the urgency of the crisis.

A child refugee who fled Ukraine with his mother and grandmother plays with a yellow ballon as he sits on a mattress inside a ballroom converted into a makeshift refugee shelter at a 4-star hotel & spa, in Suceava, Romania, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)

"This is too slow," she tweeted. "Too many hoops for desperate families to have to jump through."

Sir Richard Dannatt, the former chief of defence staff, told Sky News this morning it was important ministers focus on speeding the process up.

"Frankly, if we have only issued 50 visas amongst the thousands that want to come to this country, just think again British government. We need to be generous. We need to be open hearted," he said.

Some 307 Ukrainians arrived in Ireland on Sunday while 46 others landed in Dublin Airport this morning.

So far 909 women and 437 men have sought refuge in Ireland. Some 486 of those who have arrived in Ireland are aged under 18 years.

Irish Government ministers are examining a variety of options to accommodate the unprecedented number of further arrivals.

The use of modular homes on state land is being explored and members of the public will also be asked to volunteer to host refugees.

"The last time we've seen a kind of movement like this, to this degree in Europe, was at the end of World War Two when we saw a huge movement of German people who became refugees at the end of that war," said Mr Browne.

"We haven't seen anything like this since then.

"Now we have learned a lot over recent years in terms of dealing with the pandemic that we do know we have that capacity and that generosity and capability within a country to mobilise when we need to in the face of a very, very serious situation.

"But we are now potentially looking at 80,000-plus, there is not going to be any cap on those numbers coming into this country."

Under the UK system, Ukrainian refugees who have family settled in the UK will be able to apply to come to Britain for three years.

The numbers were announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel (pictureds below) yesterday - on the same day France publicly criticised the UK over its treatment of Ukrainian refugees stuck in the French port of Calais.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said he had twice contacted Ms Patel and asked her to set up a consulate in Calais.

He claimed many of the hundreds of displaced people arriving at the port had been turned away by British officials who told them to get visas at UK consulates in Paris or Brussels - hundreds of miles away, calling it "a bit inhumane".

"The British must put their rhetoric into action, I've heard the big words of generosity from Mr (Boris) Johnson," Mr Darmanin said.

Ms Patel said it was "wrong and inaccurate" and that she had a number of staff in Calais "to provide support to Ukrainian families".

She said the UK is "doing everything possible" to speed up efforts to grant visas to Ukrainians fleeing the war.

However, Jordan-Chelsea Carter whose father David, a British citizen living in Ukraine with his Ukrainian wife Maryna and their children, said they have received very little support.

They had applied through the family scheme for all of them to settle in the UK and had been to Kyiv to have their biometric checks completed and submit the required documents.

Three days later the Russian invasion began, and the family fled and for the past week they have been running, dodging fire and living with minimal clothing and supplies, Mr Carter said.

After being told there was no trace of their documents they managed to reach Brussels and resubmit them at a UK visa application centre there.

They were told they would receive news within 48 hours but more than 80 hours later they are still waiting a response.

Mr Carter told Sky News: "A British citizen living out of a bag, with little amount of clothes with his wife and two children - and the UK government have no remorse.

"The lack of care towards a British citizen and fleeing Ukrainians who are family members, is disgusting."

Ms Patel told Sky News: "This is the first scheme that is up and running in the world in this short space of time.

"I am surging staff across all application centres across the entire European Union as well as in the border countries such as Poland where huge numbers of people are coming through."

The British-French spat over refugees' treatment marked the latest diplomatic row between the two countries following Britain's departure from the European Union, which has resulted in arguments over how to tackle migrants crossing the English Channel, as well as fishing rights.