Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to give a "historic address" to UK MPs on Tuesday, it has been confirmed.
Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle granted Ukraine's leader's request to virtually read a statement at 5pm on Tuesday.
Formal parliamentary business will be suspended while MPs watch Mr Zelensky on screens installed overnight above either side of the Commons chamber.
“Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House,” Sir Lindsay said.
“Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible.”
More than 500 headsets will be made available to enable MPs to hear a simultaneous translation in English, but there will be no questions at the end of the address.
It comes as the Ukrainian president made repeated pleas for world leaders to enforce a no-fly zone over the country.
On Sunday, Ukrainian newspaper The Kyiv Independent reported Mr Zelensky had reiterated his demand as he said: “The world has the power to close our skies for Russian rockets and aircraft.”
Today, Prime Minister Boris Johnson held bilateral and trilateral talks in Downing Street with Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau as well as Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte.
The political leaders agreed on forming a 'humanitarian coalition' to support Ukrainian refugees.
