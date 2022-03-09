THE latest campaign around drug addiction shows the face of a sorrowful man staring out at us. The caption reads, “No, I’m not well. I have a drug problem”. Drug addiction, we are being informed, is an illness.

The Scottish health poster explains to us that, “A drug or alcohol problem is a health condition. People should receive help and support, not judgement”. For right thinking people, the idea of addiction as a disease has become an unquestioned outlook.

It’s interesting to note that in the past, most radically minded individuals were critical and often hostile to the medicalisation of social problems. Especially when it came to the diagnosis of mental health problems, seen for example in the film One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, there was a kick back against the professional classes who tried to find a clipboard explanation and a “diagnosis” for problems that most people understood as being either social or invented.

The strongest argument about addiction as illness today comes through the therapeutic language of trauma, especially, trauma caused by childhood abuse. But we need to ask whether this idea that addiction is caused by childhood trauma is simply an objective reality discovered by enlightened professionals and “aware” politicians, or whether the “traumatised addict” is what we could call a “cultural script”.

When we look back historically at the various discussions about addiction, often by addicts themselves, childhood trauma was rarely, if ever mentioned. Whether in novels or campaigns to legalise drugs or simply in political discussions drug addiction was discussed in various ways, as relating to a rejection of society's values, or as a result of poverty and a sense of hopelessness, or indeed as a collapse of morality and a sense of personal responsibility.

Today, in comparison there is a cultural script, almost handed to addicts by our professional classes and indeed more broadly in popular culture that tells us that our difficulties and indeed our indulgences are a product of things that happened in our childhood, life events that mean we have an illness that we call trauma.

I went to a meeting in Glasgow about 20 years ago about childhood trauma and a woman in the audience stood up, rather apologetically, and noted that she felt strange saying this, but she was sexually abused as a child and she doesn’t feel that this had a lasting impact on her or that it created trauma in her life.

Already you could tell that to question this dogma, even by someone who had experienced child abuse, was felt to be a dangerous thing to do. Today, in a culture that is increasingly built around the idea of victimhood it is virtually impossible to make such a point.

The tragedy of the traumatised drug addict idea is that it lets everyone off the hook. It allows the state sponsored addiction of methadone to continue, despite the fact that methadone is killing more people than heroin today. It gives drug addicts an off the peg justification for continuing to take drugs. And it allows the Scottish government to turn the tables of the debate and blame ordinary people for the problem for “stigmatising” addicts.

The drug campaign emphasises the need to, “end the stigma of addiction”. It’s not drug addicts who are the problem, you understand, or the professionals handing out tens of millions of pounds worth of methadone every year. It’s you, the public, who dare to judge.

The reality is that a new stigma is being created by this cultural script that denies the possibility that people can experience difficulties in their lives and still have the capacity to deal with things without the parasitic presence of our caring elites. This new campaign will simply continue to suck the life and will out of people who would actually benefit from being judged rather than patronised.

