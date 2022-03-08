STIRRING up hatred against women and girls and public misogynistic harassment could become specific criminal offences under recommendations drawn up on behalf of the Scottish Government.

The SNP Government’s hate crime legislation, approved last year, did not include the characteristic of sex. But ministers instructed a working group led by Helena Kennedy to investigate the possibility of a separate misogyny offence.

In her report, published on International Women’s Day, Baroness Kennedy stresses that the addition of sex as a characteristic of the hate crime legislation is not recommended because “misogyny is so deeply rooted in our patriarchal ecosystem that it requires a more fundamental set of responses”.

But Baroness Kennedy’s work has recommended a new Misogyny and Criminal Justice (Scotland) Act which will create new offences of stirring up hatred against women and girls, public misogynistic harassment and issuing threats of, or invoking rape or sexual assault or disfigurement of women and girls online and offline.

A new "statutory misogyny aggravation' will be created, which will operate outsiode of the Hate Crime Act which means that a "judge has to take account of the misogynistic nature of the conduct when sentencing".

Baronoess Kennedy said that the new offences were needed “as we believe language matters and we wish to focus the minds of those involved in the criminal justice system to create a better understanding of the gendered nature of law”.

She said: “This is an issue that affects 52% of the population. The daily grind of sexual harassment and abuse degrades women’s lives, yet it seems to be accepted as part of what it means to be a woman.

“The failure to acknowledge the ramifications of what is seen as low-level harassment is just one of the ways in which the criminal justice system fails women. What is seen as low-level harassment is often the subsoil from which more grave crimes emerge.

“The current system allows abhorrent behaviour to be missed, ignored, and normalised. The women we spoke to through this investigation told us: enough is enough; something must be done."

She added: “We are recommending that the Scottish Government creates a specific piece of legislation for women – to protect them from the daily abuses which blight their lives.

“This malign conduct does not happen to men in any comparable way. That is why new law should be created exclusively for women, and those perceived to be women, reflecting the inherently gendered nature of the problem we have been asked to address.”

She said that such law will establish new boundaries and will, importantly, “shift the dial towards perpetrator behaviours” and away from the current focus on women as victims.

She added: “This Act will also depart from the established practice of having law that is neutral with regard to gender.

“We feel that to eradicate misogynistic crimes these laws have to be targeted at protecting women.”

SNP Justice Secretary Keith Brown will now consider its recommendations of creating the new act.

He said: “I would like to thank Baroness Kennedy for the hard work she and her working group have undertaken in the development of this report.

“This is an extremely important piece of work to help inform policy to address the many forms of violence, transgression and abuse experienced by women which may emanate from misogyny and is a milestone in making our society safe, equal and fair. It is clear to me that to achieve true equality we must continue to think about our messaging and how men's attitudes to women can be effectively challenged to make women feel safe when going about their everyday lives.

“We welcome the Working Group’s report on its findings and recommendations and will now carefully consider those before publishing our response in due course.

“We are absolutely clear that women and girls should not experience any form of harassment, abuse or violence which is why we set up this independent working group and it is fitting its findings were published on International Women’s Day.”