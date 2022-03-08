A CONTROVERSIAL SNP MSP has announced he is taking an indefinite break from Holyrood for physical and mental health reasons.

James Dornan, who has represented the Glasgow Cathcart seat since 2007, said he had made the decision after recently spending four nights in hospital.

The 68-year-old said the stay had given him an opportunity to reflect on his health in a way he had not felt necessary for many years.

He said had been advised to take time away from work, and had agreed to do so.

He gave no further details about his condition.

In a statement issued this morning by the SNP, Mr Dornan said: “Just recently I spent four nights in hospital and it gave me the opportunity to reflect on my health in a way I’ve not felt the need to for a long time.

“Having spoken with others, I have decided to abide by the advice I’ve been given and take some time off work.

“During this period, I will recuperate and try to get my health, both physical and mental, back to a place where I can best serve my constituents once more.

“My office will, of course, still be working on casework and anyone who requires assistance should contact me in the usual manner. Thank you for your forbearance.”

Mr Dornan has been at the centre of several controversies as an MSP.

Last month he was widely criticised for suggesting former BBC Scotland editor Sarah Smith had imagined the abuse she experienced as a reporter.

He then compounded his error by suggesting it was merely exaggerated.

His attitude was branded “despicable” and he issued a grudging apology.

In July last year Mr Dornan also said Catholic Tory MP Jacob Rees-Mogg would “rot in hell”.

Responding to Mr Rees-Mogg praising the UK Borders Force’s work on illegal cross Channel migrants, Mr Dornan tweeted: "Hope you remember this the next time you go to confession.

“You and your cronies are already responsible for the deaths of thousands and you’re now happy to see the most desperate people in the world suffer and drown.

"If your god exists you will undoubtedly rot in hell."



