THE FORMER Commons speaker has been banned from holding a pass to the Houses of Parliament after an investigation found he was a "serial bully" and "serial liar".

John Bercow was being investigated by an independent panel after complaints were made about his conduct during his time as Speaker.

The report published today is the conclusion of the process, after Mr Bercow appealed the initial ruling which found he had bullied people on numerous occassions.

The probe found he had been a "serial bully" who had "those whom he favoured and those whom he made victims".

It detailed the claims of three people who worked with Bercow in the past, who all said they had been subjected to sustained bullying.

Two of Bercow's secretaries - Angus Sinclair and Kate Emms - both alleged they were bullied by him, along with Sir Robert Rogers, who was the clerk of the house of Commons.

The independent panel concluded in that Bercow's "conduct was so serious that, had he still been a Member of Parliament, we would have determined that he should be expelled."

They added: "As it is, we recommend that he should never be permitted a pass to the Parliamentary estate."

This does not mean Bercow can never enter the Houses of Parliament, but would be unable to do so unless accompanied by someone else at all times.

The report adds that Mr Bercow "not only rejects all the allegations made against him but has also made it clear that his case is that all the complainants are lying, or at the very least wilfully exaggerating, in the complaints made against him."

It adds: "He says that there has been collusion, or at the very lowest a high degree of cooperation, between these complainants."

However investigators found their claims credible, upholding 14 of the 18 allegations made by Sir Robert and three of seven made by Ms Emms.

Three of seven allegations made by Mr Sinclair were upheld in full and another in part, with investigators saying: "We conclude that the respondent has been widely unreliable and repeatedly dishonest in his evidence.

"He has attempted to defeat these complaints by false accusations of collusion and by advancing lies."

The initial probe examined more than 1850 pages of evidence, before Mr Bercow submitted his 87-page appeal to their conclusion.

The former speaker said in January that the process was a "kangaroo court" and denied he was a bully.