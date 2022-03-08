WHILE exploring the Cairngorm Mountains, the late Scottish author and Aberdonian poet, Nan Shepherd, wrote in her moving book The Living Mountain, “One cannot know the rivers till one has seen them at their sources; but this journey to sources is not to be undertaken lightly.” What gives the river of women’s equality and empowerment greater momentum is to more deeply understand the sources from which the movement finds life.

The world marks and celebrates International Women’s Day (IWD) this week. The origin of IWD traces back to a shifting industrial economy where working conditions for women were shocking. The garment industry in New York City in the 1850s became unsafe and unbearable for women. These conditions where not unique to New York, in fact, a fast-evolving industrial economy across Scotland, UK, and around the world was producing unimaginable worker exploitation. A valiant group of courageous women garment workers in New York had had enough.

On March 8, 1857 these intrepid women took to the streets to picket and march with a unified voice for change. They were met by police who aggressively broke them up, but the statement had been made for history. It was fifty-one years later on March 8, 1908, that another group of fearless women in New York picked up the mantel to honour those who came before them. These women marched to end sweatshops, advocated for the right to vote, and forcefully spoke against the horrible mistreatment of working children. They marched under the banner of "Bread and Roses." Bread represented fundamental economic wellbeing, and roses symbolised the aspiration for a blossoming quality of life. It was estimated that a remarkable 15,000 women and supporters marched that day.

The IWD we observe and celebrate today became more formalised at a working women’s conference in Copenhagen in 1910 with the leadership of a German born visionary social reform leader named Clara Zetkin.

From those early days and the centuries that preceded them, the world has seen significant progress for women’s rights and gender equality. Around the globe there are countless people, alliances, and organisations that each day uphold the momentum of the first marchers.

In Scotland there are several innovative groups that are making an impact through dialogue and programmes. For example, the Women’s Business Station (WBS) in Dundee has created an inspirational programme called “Aspiring Women” that is supporting women from diverse social and cultural backgrounds to spur confidence for their business journey. It is fitting that Dundee is the backdrop for WBS with some of most fearless women in the women’s rights movement coming from Dundee and the jute mills of the 19th and early 20th century.

Also, in Scotland there is a social enterprise named Dechomai which is assisting Black and Ethnic Minority women to launch enterprises and reach economic independence. Dechomai’s work is vital to cultivate and aggressively grow. One of the best conferences I have been to in some time was recently convened by Women’s Enterprise Scotland (WES). The international conference addressed the issues of economic equality, bias, well-bring, net-zero, sustainability, finance, and technology. Since its founding 10 years ago, WES has championed the need to close gender pay gaps and grow women-owned businesses to unleash greater economic potential. WES reports that women led businesses in Scotland contribute an extraordinary £8.8bn into the economy each year. In the UK that figure is estimated at over £100bn, and in the United States, there are 12.3 million women-owned businesses which generate $1.8 trillion a year.

Greater public and private support for women’s economic, educational, health, and training networks is imperative. Local, state, and national governments should be making women’s issues a higher priority. Governments at all levels should be appointing more domestic senior officials to specifically focus on women’s issues. Additionally, women’s economic empowerment and girl’s education must be at the forefront of the world’s foreign policy and development agenda. According to US based Commit2Change which advocates for global girls’ education, there are more than 130 million girls out of school. Another global data point is 247 million women aged 15 years and older live on less than £1.40 per day.

You may have a clear plan of what you will be doing this year to support IWD, others might be uncertain how to help. There is a place in the march for each of us to pick up a sign and contribute time, talents, and energy. One specific way we can all help is to make a financial contribution or to sponsor an organization dedicated to women’s empowerment. The fight for women and equality is not just on one day in March, it is an ongoing campaign that requires all to stand up and be counted!

Ian Houston has spent his career in Washington, DC as an advocate for diplomacy, trade, global poverty alleviation, intercultural dialogue, and as a non-profit leader. He is a GlobalScot and serves as President of the Scottish Business Network in the Americas in Washington, DC. He is also on the board of the Robert Burns Ellisland Museum and Farm and is the author of “Under Candle Bright.” His views are his own.