WAITING time performances in Scotland’s A&E departments have improved after a month-long slump, but almost 30 per cent of patients still waited too long last week.

Labour accused SNP Health Secretary Humza Yousaf of being “missing in action” as official data showed more than 500 people waiting more than half a day to be seen.

Public Health Scotland (PHS) reported 70.8 cent of patients were seen within the official four-hour target in the week to February 27, up from 69.8% the previous week.

The improvement ended a four-week run in which the proportion of patients seen on time fell continually, from 77.7 to 75.6 to 74.3 to 73.2 to 69.8%.

Despite the fall in percentage terms, the absolute number of patients waiting more than four hours actually rose last week, from 7,043 to 7,203, because the number of overall patients also increased, from 23,333 to 24,672.

However there was a fall in the number of patients waiting eight hours or more.

The number waiting over eight hours fell from 1,751 to 1,609, while the number waiting more than 12 hours fell from 627 to 538.

The target is for 95% of patients to be admitted, transferred or discharged within four hours. It has not been met nationally since July 2020.

The worst performing health board last week was NHS Lanarkshire with 60.8% of A&E patients seen within four hours, NHS Borders was 62% and NHS Lothian was 66.7%.

Scottish Labour health spokesperson Jackie Baillie said: “Another week, another clear sign that Humza Yousaf is failing as Scotland’s Health Secretary.

“Every week, hundreds of Scots are waiting over 12 hours to be seen at A&E despite the heroic efforts of staff.

“Frontline A&E staff have repeatedly called for help from the Health Secretary, but he has turned his back on them time and time again.

“Every week, lives are being put in jeopardy and the Health Secretary is missing in action.

“We cannot allow crisis to be the new normal in Scotland’s A&E departments – Yousaf must act now before lives are lost.”

Tory MSP Dr Sandesh Gulhane added: “These woeful A&E waiting-time stats highlight how Humza Yousaf is letting down both the public and overstretched NHS staff.

“This is quite literally a matter of life and death because we know excess delays to be seen lead to the avoidable deaths of patients.

“We’re well beyond the peak winter period and the peak of Covid-related staff absences, and yet still almost 30% of patients are waiting more than four hours to be seen.

“This can’t go on – and, yet, the silence from the Health Secretary on how he intends to tackle the problem is deafening.”

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: “These figures show a small improvement in performance, despite rising attendances at our A&E departments.

“We know the situation will continue to fluctuate during the winter period, but Scotland continues to have the best performing A&Es in the UK. In fact, Scotland’s A&Es have outperformed those in England, Wales and Northern Ireland for over six years.

“NHS staff continue to face unprecedented pressures as they work to respond to the pandemic whilst continuing to provide vital treatment and optimal patient care.

“Weekly performance continues to be impacted by the direct and indirect impacts of the pandemic such as capacity issues as a result of staff absence and reduced beds due to infection control requirements.

“Hospitals continue to report high numbers of patients presenting who are acutely unwell leading to a longer length of time spent in hospital and impacting on flow. We continue to work closely with our Health Board colleagues and their partners and are monitoring the situation closely.”