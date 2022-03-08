Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is set to address the UK Parliament on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian leader, who is reportedly at risk of assassination by pro-Russian groups in Kyiv, addressed the European Parliament last week and received a standing ovation and also delivered a message to the US Senate on Saturday.

Screens erected in the House of Commons which allowed MPs to work from home throughout the pandemic have been reinstalled to allow Mr Zelensky to speak to MPs via video link this afternoon.

It will be the first time he will address the House of Commons as the crisis in Ukraine continues.

Here is everything you need to know about his ‘historic address’ today.

What to expect from Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech?





Mr Zelensky is expected to use his address to MPs to call for more arms to help defend Ukraine in the conflict against Russia and ask again for a no-fly zone to be imposed over the country.

Nato members, including the UK, have already ruled out implementing a no-fly zone, warning that it could bring them into conflict with Russian jets and potentially spark a European war.

In his discussion with US President Joe Biden on Saturday, Mr Zelensky pressed the no-fly zone issue.

What time is Volodymyr Zelensky speaking today?





Mr Zelensky is expected to make a speech to the House of Commons at 5pm on Tuesday, March 8 following virtual speeches from other world leaders.

Speaker Lindsay Hoyle approved a request for what he called the “historic address” from the Ukrainian leader.

More than 500 headsets will be made available to MPs to enable them to hear his speech simultaneously translated into English.

How can I watch Volodymyr Zelensky speak live?





You will be able to watch the speech live on Parliament TV.

The Herald will also stream Mr Zelensky’s speech on its social media channels.

What has been said about his ‘historic address’?





Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle said: "Every parliamentarian wants to hear directly from the president, who will be speaking to us live from Ukraine, so this is an important opportunity for the House.

"Thanks again to our incredible staff for working at pace to make this historic address possible."

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace told the BBC: “I have been very privileged to meet the President of Ukraine on a number of occasions.

“He is young, he is modern, his values are what President Putin hates, and that is why President Putin is so determined to try to snuff out the values of Ukraine.

“Well, we are not going to let that happen.”