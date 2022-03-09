SEVEN-year-old Callum Isted’s appeal for every primary school child in Scotland to be given a water bottle has won the backing of the parliament’s Citizen Participation and Petitions committee.

The schoolboy made Holyrood history on Wednesday when he became the youngest ever person to present a petition to MSPs.

Asked why he wrote into parliament, the Dedridge Primary pupil told MSPs: “I wanted to go to Nicola Sturgeon’s house to go and speak to her about the bottles but my mum told me that we weren’t allowed to do that so we looked online and found the petitions.”

Asked why we shouldn’t use plastic bottles, he said: “Because animals could get injured or die if they get littered or humans could get ill if they eat fish that has eaten plastic. It’s called microplastics.”

He explained to the committee that he’d already spoken to a number of media organisations and the local council.

Last year, the youngster walked the John Muir Way in stages to raise £1,400 to buy steel bottles for all pupils at his school.

Previously, they were sent home with a packed lunch and a single use bottle of water on a Friday.

In a briefing prepared for the committee ahead of Callum's appearance, parliament's researchers said tap water caused 180 times fewer greenhouse emissions than a standard single use plastic bottle of water.

The schoolboy - who also told MSPs his favourite subject was maths and that he supported Rangers - is due to meet First Minister Nicola Sturgeon later today.

Committee Convenor Jackson Carlaw said: “I hope you're going to do some straight talking and not let her flannel you, put you off. You make sure you get straight through it.”

He said the committee would take the petition forward and write to Ms Sturgeon.

“Callum, thank you very much. It’s been an absolute pleasure to have you in here. I hope you’re going to have a great day going forward. We’re going to take the petition forward and after you meet with the First Minister, we’ll be asking her to honour whatever commitments you can get and see what we can do to put your petition into practice.”



