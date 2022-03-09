THE LIBERAL Democrats are calling for Melville Street in Edinburgh, where the Russian consulate is based, to be renamed Zelensky Street, in a “small but meaningful” act of protest against the war in Ukraine.

Party leader and Edinburgh Western MSP Alex Cole-Hamilton has written to the council, saying the gesture would be in solidarity with the Ukrainian people and a reminder to all those writing to or visiting the Consulate about the crimes committed by Putin over recent weeks.

His appeal to the local authority comes after more than 300 people signed a petition calling for the name change.

Other cities across Europe have already taken similar steps. Vilnius in Lithuania has changed the name of the street the Russian embassy is on to “Heroes of Ukraine Street”. While Tirana, Albania, will also call their street “Free Ukraine Street”, and Riga in Latvia is due to be called “Independent Ukraine Street”.

In 1986, Glasgow embarrassed the Apartheid government of South Africa by renaming the street where their consulate-general was based to Nelson Mandela Place.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky has won plaudits from British politicians in recent days. He addressed the House of Commons via video on Tuesday, telling MPs: "We will not surrender, we will not lose, we will go to the end."

Cole-Hamilton said: “Britain must shame Putin at every possible opportunity. Everyone visiting or writing to the consulate should be reminded of Putin’s murderous and destructive invasion of Ukraine.

“This small but meaningful gesture would match the outpouring of support from Kyiv’s twin city Edinburgh. It mirrors the kind of protest that was used against South African embassies during Apartheid and speaks to the proud tradition of solidarity shown by scots to oppressed and persecuted people the world over.

“Edinburgh has responded with horror and compassion to the images coming out of Ukraine. The offers to house those fleeing the horror of war in Capital homes has been truly inspiring. This would be a further beacon of solidarity for the people of Ukraine.

“At every level of government, we must do more to help those affected by the invasion. The UK Government must immediately waive visa requirements for refugees, the Scottish Government must do more to identify Russian land interests and the city can play its part in readying itself for refugees and in small acts of defiance to Russian aggression like this.”







