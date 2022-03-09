BORIS Johnson has stressed the UK is taking a “sober, responsible approach” in ending an importation of Russian fossil fuels as he warned a windfall tax of North Sea producers would lead to even higher energy prices.

The UK Government has signalled it will ban the use of Russian oil and gas as part of the West’s efforts to defund Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Tuesday, UK Business and Energy Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng confirmed the UK will “phase out the import of Russian oil and oil products by the end of 2022”.

After being pressed at Prime Minister’s Questions over energy and the impact on price, Mr Johnson welcomed companies “divesting from dependence on Russian oil and gas”, insisting the correct strategy is “a sober, responsible approach” to “end our dependence on hydrocarbons altogether and particularly Russian hydrocarbons”.

The PM pointed to his intention to set out "an energy independence plan" for the UK in the coming days, which he said would "prepare our people for the long term and its sustainable, cost efficient energy supply”.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer renewed his calls for a windfall tax to be imposed on North Sea oil and gas producers, with the funds used to offset energy bill rises.

He said: “Before Russia invaded Ukraine, North Sea oil and gas companies were making bumper profits. BP made £9.5 billion, Shell made £14 billion.

“In their own words, more money than they know what to do with. Since then the international price of oil and gas has skyrocketed and so will their profits.

“When will the Prime Minister admit he has got this badly wrong, put a windfall tax on those super profits and use the money to cut household energy bills?”

But Mr Johnson claimed that the result of any windfall tax “would simply be to see the oil companies put their prices up yet higher”.

He said the companies were “divesting from dependence on Russian oil and gas”.

The PM added: “That is the way forward for this country.

“It is to take a sober, responsible approach, end our dependence on hydrocarbons altogether and particularly Russian hydrocarbons, and we are taking steps to rectify some of the mistakes made by the Labour government.”

The Labour leader accused the Prime Minister of “protecting energy profits, not working people” and criticised planning regulations for onshore renewables projects in England.

He added: “We need to improve our long-term energy security. That starts with supporting new nuclear and renewables.

“But the Conservatives have effectively banned new onshore wind – as a direct result of the short-sighted approach we are using more gas every year, so we import from Russia.

“That is ludicrous, so will the Prime Minister relax planning laws, end the block on onshore wind and stop supporting policies that make us so dependent on foreign gas?”

Boris Johnson claimed that his government has ensued that the UK is “actually only dependent on Russian gas for 3% of our gas needs”.

Sir Keir told MPs that “the toughest possible measures” are needed against Putin.

He said: “And let’s be honest, there’ll be costs here at home.

"We can withstand those costs, and we must, by using a windfall tax to keep bills down for working people, by starting a new era of energy policy, never again at the mercy of a dictator, supporting new nuclear after years of neglect, sprinting on renewables including onshore wind and an urgent national mission to upgrade homes after years of dither and delay.

“Why is the Prime Minister offering the same failed energy policy that cast us into the security crisis and allowed bills to rocket?”

Mr Johnson said his plans will allow the UK “to be independent in our energy supply and maximising renewables, making sure that we use transitional hydrocarbons and going for nuclear as well”.

He added: “We’ll make sure as a House of Commons we work together to maintain our opposition to Vladimir Putin’s vile war in Ukraine and there together, with the toughest possible economic sanctions, by maintaining our military support for the people of Ukraine, I have no doubt that though there will be dark days ahead and difficult times we will come through it stronger.

“I’ve no doubt Vladimir Putin will fail and we will succeed in restoring a sovereign and independent Ukraine.”