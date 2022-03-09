LABOUR has expressed fears that "apologists for Vladimir Putin’s regime are active in trying to disrupt Scottish politics."

The concern comes after The Courier uncovered an Alba party activist's links to the Kremlin and support for the war in Ukraine.

At the end of last month, Alba were suggesting Konrad Rękas could be a candidate for the Kincorth, Nigg and Cove ward in May’s local council elections.

“Great leafleting on Alba day of action in Aberdeen. And our prospective council candidate Konrad made a convert. Here’s Tony who went from never voting again to backing Alba! He was very impressed with Alba’s policy on a republic in particular,” the Alba Party Aberdeen account tweeted.

However, the paper has uncovered a number of articles written by Rękas in recent weeks which seem to be supportive of Russian action in Ukraine.

In an article on January 25 titled Ukraine Will Never Be The Same Again, Mr Rękas attempts to justify the Russian invasion of a “collapsing Nazi-oligarchic Ukrainian state” by arguing it is in the “common interest” of all Europeans.

He claims Vladimir Putin “would never take such a determined action – if he had not been forced to do so”.

“The order could only be issued when the Russian side had reliable information about the expected enemy attack,” Mr Rękas writes.

“And not only against Donbas, but probably the Russian Federation itself. Vladimir Putin attacks only when this is the absolutely only form of defence.”

Mr Rękas claims the Ukrainian government – which is led by a Jewish president and prime minister – is “mainly oligarchs and thieves or mainly Nazis and murderers”

He says that if the Russians do not operate beyond the pre-World War Two border of Poland, Europe will become a forced neighbour of a “Ukrainian Nazi Reich”.

The Courier says there is another article where he calls for Polish soldiers to enter Lviv, a city in western Ukraine, and work with the Russians to move the borders of Poland beyond the Ukrainian cities of Kamianets-Podilskyi, Zhytomyr, and Vinnytsia.

The paper says he is no longer being considered as a candidate.

It’s not the first time Rękas has been at the centre of a media storm. In 2017, the Daily Express revealed the then SNP activist had links to former BNP leader Nick Griffin, and Andrej Medvecky of the neo-Nazi Kotleba.

He was previously vice-president of the Zmiana (Change) Party in Poland, whose leader has been accused of spying for Moscow.

Rękas told The Courier: “I’ve got friends on both sides this terrible and unnecessary war. So, my only hope is to see this conflict over as soon as possible,” he said.

“The same as my support for independence of Scotland, Ukraine, Poland or Donbas. I’d like to see all these countries free from war, violence, aggression, intolerance, hate, Nazism and exploitation.”

Rękas said he would “strongly decline” any suggestions of anti-Semitism or far right beliefs. He said he would consider himself a “leftist supporter of freedom, tolerance and social justice – a staunch opponent of any form of racism”.

Labour MSP Neil Bibby said: “This is a deeply worrying development which shows that apologists for Vladimir Putin’s regime are active in trying to disrupt Scottish politics.

"It is little surprise that mouthpieces of the Russian state are popping up in the party run and led by Alex Salmond, a man who has spent years working for Russian state TV.

"Every effort must be made to counter Russian influence on our politics, especially in the Nationalist movement."

Scottish Lib Dem leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said: "I would be extremely concerned about someone so explicitly pro-Putin getting involved in Scottish politics.

"The Alba party have spent the last fortnight expressing concerns about Russian security, even as missiles fall on Kyiv and Kharkiv. Now it turns out that a potential candidate has close ties to pro-Russia movements across Europe.

"In May people can vote to make sure that Alex Salmond, his nationalists and their pro-Kremlin comrades aren’t anywhere near our council chambers.”

Leigh Wilson, Alba’s local government convener, said there is “no appropriate action for the party to take” because Mr Rękas is not and never has been an Alba candidate.

“He has, I understand, been an activist in the SNP/Yes/Alba campaigns in Aberdeen in recent years,” Mr Wilson said.

“Alba have more than 6,000 individual members and don’t attempt to police their diverse views unless they run for office and are accountable as such to the party.

“Any complaint forthcoming about any individual member would be dealt with by the party’s conduct committee, which would examine all the facts in the proper manner.”

Mr Wilson added that Alba “completely condemn this illegal invasion by Russia and stand in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.”

Last month, Alex Salmond announced that he was suspending his controversial programme on Russian state television “until a peace is re-established” in Ukraine.