AN IT glitch meant that eight prisoners with life sentences were given the wrong risk assessment score before they were granted temporary release.

Last week it emerged that the Level of Service and Case Management (LSCMI) system, which is used by the 32 local authorities and the Scottish Prison Service (SPS), to calculate the risk posed by criminals, particularly those with a history of reoffending, had inadvertently given the wrong score for 11,317 of 24,000 open cases.

The reports created by the system are part of the evidence looked at by court parole boards for the purpose of release, and the Scottish Prison Service to inform risk management team decisions about progression.

Since the error was identified, all social workers have now been asked to review all their open cases, with priority given to those where there is “imminent consideration of release from prison”.

Appearing before Holyrood’s Criminal Justice Committee on Wednesday, Brown confirmed that eight offenders given a life sentence had been allowed temporary release.

However, he stressed that all of the cases have been reviewed and there is no danger to the wider public.

Under regulations put in place in 2011, those on a life sentence – who are otherwise barred from temporary release – can apply for a “first grant of temporary release” (FGTR) to the Scottish Government and must receive the consent of the community safety minister, currently Ash Regan.

“Having carried out a reconciliation of the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) with the identified affected cases, eight cases where FGTR have been granted were found,” he said.

“These have all been looked at again and I’m able to confirm there are no immediate or concerning public protection risks highlighted, although these eight cases will be further reviewed by the risk review group to provide further assurance.”

Conservative committee member, Jamie Green asked if 1,317 was the "absolute maximum amount of cases that any IT glitches that have led to a wrong risk assessment have happened?"

He added: “If this goes back, prior to the IT centralization project, which the Cabinet Secretary said may have brought the issue to light in the first place, then that would surely mean that for a number of years, the system was getting it wrong?

“Has work has been done to identify how many other cases may have been incorrectly risk identified? What do you think the scale of that might be? Are we talking tens? Hundreds of thousands? How many prisoners have been released in the last 10 years? I suspect it's a substantial amount. So does the government know how many people may have been wrongly risk assessed prior to release? Not just current cases, but those going right back 10 years?”

Catriona Dalrymple, Deputy Director of Community Justice and Parole, Scottish Government said there was “no suggestion that there are a significant number of cases affected.”

Greene asked the Cabinet Secretary if he was confident that no one had been released earlier than they should have been had gone to reoffend.

Brown said: “If you go through 285 cases and not one single one gives you cause for public protection concerns and the views of the experts have looked at that, that's a good sign a good indicator of where we're at but it's not definitive and I'm not trying to pretend that it is.

"And the other thing to say, given some of the publicity that flowed from last week, is LSCMI, is almost like a general triaging tool whereas over and above that if somebody is a sexual offender or a high risk because of violence, there are separate tools which deal with that. LSCMI may be involved, but it won't be the end. There'll be other things which deal with that which I think should provide reassurance.”