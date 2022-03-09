Nicola Sturgeon has said she still hopes to hold an independence referendum next year.

Her comments come after the SNP’s Westminster leader Ian Blackford seemed to suggest the Scottish Government's planned timetable for the poll could be delayed because of the conflict in Ukraine.

But in an interview with LBC, when the First Minister was asked whether the current geopolitical situation had impacted her thinking on the referendum in 2023, she replied: “My plans and my thinking hasn't changed.”

Ms Sturgeon added: “We, right now, should be reminded, above all else, how lucky we are to live in a free democracy where we can put forward our case for political constitutional change, argue that case passionately, whatever our views on that might be, and trust people to decide.

“I support independence for a whole variety of reasons, but one of the motivations for my support for independence is to see Scotland play a bigger role, albeit as a small country, in building a more peaceful world, to be a progressive, constructive international partner, to be a progressive country that welcomes refugees.

“And sees Scotland as a place of sanctuary, a country that sees the benefits we stand to gain from having people come here and make a contribution to our society. And, actually, all of these issues right now, I think are brought into sharp focus by the tragedy that is unfolding in Ukraine.”

Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton said the First Minister had “lost all sense of perspective.”

He added: “For the first time this century, war has returned to Europe putting global peace and security in jeopardy. We face the sharpest cost of living crisis in decades while the fallout from the global pandemic has devastated our NHS, all of this against the backdrop of the climate emergency.

“For all of the questions we face, the answer to none of them is the chaos and division of another independence referendum.

"We need a government that will prioritise health, education, the climate and the cost of living. If the SNP won’t do that then they need to make way for someone who will.”

Pamela Nash, chief executive of the pro-UK campaign group, Scotland in Union, said: “Nicola Sturgeon is completely out of touch with the people of Scotland and should be ashamed of prioritising her obsession with separation at such a difficult time for so many.

“The last thing the NATO alliance needs is being weakened by the break-up of the UK, while as part of the UK we can pool and share resources to ensure that no community is left behind as we recover from Covid and address the household budget crisis.”

Last November, the First Minister told the SNP’s conference that she would restart the campaign for independence "as we emerge from winter into spring."

She told delegates: "In the course of next year, I will initiate the process necessary to enable a referendum before the end of 2023."

Last week, when asked about timing, Mr Blackford said: “We have got to be respectful of the responsibilities that we have in the short term, but I’m also respectful to the principle that we have a mandate for an independence referendum.

“I want that referendum to take place in a timely manner. I want us to be able to execute the mandate that we have.

“To those that are expressing a desire for us to get on with our job, of course, we will do so, but we have to be mindful of where we are.”

When pressed further on whether a second referendum will be delayed by the war in Ukraine, Mr Blackford said: “Well, we have to play the ball where it lies just now and the only thing that I’m focusing on today is Ukraine.”