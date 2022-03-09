ANAS Sarwar accused Green and SNP MSPs of an "abdication of moral responsibility" after they rejected a Labour call to bring in new legislation to give bereaved families better access to legal advice and representation when taking on Scotland’s institutions.

While the Scottish Government backed the call for the creation of an “independent patient safety commissioner” to work on behalf of patients and their families, it stopped short of backing calls for the role to be able to “launch independent investigative panels to facilitate transparency at an early stage”.

The proposed law was named after 10-year-old Milly Main, who had been in remission from leukaemia at Glasgow’s Queen Elizabeth University Hospital (QEUH) but then after contracting stenotrophomonas at the hospital - an infection found in water.

The Scottish Labour call for a ”statutory Charter for Families to be binding on public bodies” was also removed, although Health Secretary Humza Yousaf indicated that adding a duty of candour for Police Scotland could be considered following a consultation later this year.

Mr Sarwar told MSPs “families should be at the heart of investigations into public tragedy”,

He said: “There are countless cases in Scotland where the state has failed, where people have been victims or where institutions – rather than deliver justice – have sought to protect themselves and acted against the interests of the public.

“There are many examples: the Queen Elizabeth, the M9 crash, the mesh scandal, just three where victims haven’t just been failed, but who had to fight the system in order to get the truth and to get justice.

“Across Scotland’s NHS, our councils, police services and prisons, thousands of workers do their best every single day.

“But too often when a public service fails, managers and ministers spin a scapegoat and that takes precedence over truth and justice.

“That is why we need to change the law. No longer should public bodies be permitted to close ranks and protect their reputations at the expense of transparency and truth.”

Mr Yousaf said that there were “merit’s in a number of proposals in the proposed Milly’s Law” but suggested it needed “further consideration and discussion”.

He said the Government had an “open mind” to changing the law to empower families and invited Mr Sarwar to discuss his proposal ahead of any attempt to bring a Member’s Bill to introduce Milly’s Law in Scotland.

Responding for the government, Mr Yousaf said: “There are certainly merits in a number of the proposals in Milly’s Law.

“I do think, however, that some of the proposals that he has suggested do need some further consideration and discussion about whether or not some of the outcomes he is seeking are already potentially in train with some of the action that the government is taking forward.”

He added: “Can I also without hesitation apologise to all of those people who have had a poor experience while in the care of the NHS and indeed our other public services.

“We have already established an independent public inquiry led by Lord Brodie QC to see to fully investigate issues highlighted by Millie’s case and of course, the government will cooperate fully in that inquiry.”

Speaking after the debate, Mr Sarwar accused the Greens and the SNP of an “abdication of moral responsibility”.

He said: “The people these laws are designed to protect have been failed time and time again by this government – and today they have failed them again.

“The ongoing scandal at the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital is one of the most shameful chapters in the history of devolution.

“It should be a watershed moment – but the SNP-Green government can’t even bring themselves to back Milly’s Law and help right the wrongs that caused these tragedies.”